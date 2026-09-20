Rams Coaches Reveal Biggest Challenges Giants Present in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Coming into the season, many would have considered this an easy win for the Rams, but that no longer appears to be the case after the Giants beat the Cowboys in Week 1.

“I think I have such respect for everybody in this league because of experiences,” said head coach Sean McVay. “When you put the silent tape on, those guys did a great job. They've got playmakers all over the place on both sides of the football, and they did an excellent job in the kicking game as well.”

Head coach John Harbaugh has given the Giants an identity, and the Rams are going to have their hands full as they manage injuries to key players. Earlier this week, the Rams’ coaching staff talked about some of the challenges that the Giants will present on each side of the ball.

What Challenges the Giants Defense Presents

If the Rams were looking for a reset on offense in Week 2, it’s not going to come easy against the Giants. While the Giants are managing some injuries at cornerback in the secondary, that’s still a good group that played well against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants’ cornerbacks allowed just 5.4 yards per target against the Cowboys and only three completions of 10 or more yards.

While the Giants may be light at the cornerback position, the Rams are managing some injuries at wide receiver. Puka Nacua made an appearance on the injury report this week and is questionable. Additionally, Jordan Whittington will be out with a quad injury.

Where the Giants are very strong defensively is across their defensive line and with their pass rush. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter all present a challenge and can take over a game. The Rams’ offensive line is going to have to be on their A-game.

“They have great players across the board,” said McVay. “They do a great job schematically…I saw a defense that played with their hair on fire, played with a great energy, a great effort. There was a style of play. I think that's the biggest thing defensively that you could really see. They were connected, and it was impressive. They have really good players on all three levels of the defense.”

The Giants’ defense will present a good challenge for the Rams as they look to get back on track. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has that unit playing well, and it’s a group with a lot of talent.

Giants Offense Presents a Different Test for the Rams

In Week 1 against the 49ers, the Rams’ defense struggled to stop the run. The Rams allowed a 53.6 percent rushing success rate, which was the highest in the NFL. For a unit that made it a priority to stop the run in 2025, it was a disappointing performance.

The Giants and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy did some creative things in the run game against the Cowboys, and the Rams are going to have to be disciplined. Cam Skattebo is a physical runner, and Jaxson Dart can create with his legs.

“First thing is they’re a really physical group. It starts with the offensive line, and then you've got some elite players,” said defensive coordinator Chris Shula. “You've got the quarterback that obviously presents a lot of problems with his mobility, whether it's QB-designed runs or him scrambling around back there. We know what Malik Nabers can do, Cam Skattebo. We know they're going to try to get him the ball 15 to 25 times and keep them on schedule. We know who they're trying to isolate in the pass game. It's a really complete group, and it's going to be a really tough matchup."

It’s not going to be easy for the Rams’ defense as they are without Myles Garrett. However, Aaron Donald is set to make his debut, which should give the pass rush a boost. Donald has said he feels good and is confident that he can play at a high level. If the Rams are going to win on Monday Night, they may need the defense to show up in a big way.