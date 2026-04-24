Rams Day 2 Mock Draft: Who Experts Have at Picks 61 and 93 — And What They Got Right

With Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft set to kick off in just a few hours, all eyes for the Rams are on the 61st overall pick. After taking Ty Simpson at 13, the Rams will look to add high-quality depth that can contribute. Days 2 and 3 of the draft are where Snead has made his mark in the past.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Pick 61: WR Malachi Fields

Pick 93: TE Marlin Klein

Klein doesn’t necessarily fit the bill for what the Rams need at tight end. It’s much more likely that the Rams would take Eli Stowers on Day 2 than Klein. With that said, Malachi Fields would be an immediate upgrade at WR3 over Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington. He tracks the ball well downfield and blocks effectively. Said Baumgardner, “He plays a lot like Michael Pittman and could make his way into the Rams’ starting lineup.”

Matt Miller, ESPN

Pick 61: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Pick 93: CB Devin Moore, Florida

Heading into Day 2, Fields has been a popular choice for the Rams and his fit makes sense. Said Miller, “Fields can be an immediate asset on offense with his 6-foot-4, 218-pound frame and ability to beat defenders at the catch point.” Moore is an interesting option at cornerback. He brings the ball skills and speed that the Rams value at the position.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick 61: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Pick 93: OT Jude Bowry, Boston College

Taking Germie Bernard would be the perfect way for the Rams to start Day 2. Not only is the Alabama wide receiver a great fit, but he was also Ty Simpson’s leading receiver. Said Zierlein, “Bernard has the ability to play inside and outside. He would fit in quickly in the Rams' three-WR sets.” This is the first mock draft with the Rams taking an offensive tackle. Bowry would be a good swing tackle option in the third round.

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated

Pick 61: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Pick 93: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

This might be my favorite Day 2 mock draft for the Rams. If they ended up with this draft haul, many would forget about what happened in the first round. Bell is top-five talent at the wide receiver position coming off of a torn ACL. Following interest in AJ Brown, it would make a lot of sense for the Rams to have interest in Bell who is similar. Said Flick, “Before his injury, his ball skills and post-catch playmaking put him in the first-round conversation, and he’d be a good value pick here.” At cornerback, Rivers provides good inside-out versatility.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick 61: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Pick 93: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

This is another mock draft where we see the Rams address the offensive line. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams take a tackle on Day 2. Tiernen would provide good depth behind Warren McClendon and Alaric Jackson. “Los Angeles adds competition to the right tackle position,” said Edwards. “Caleb Tiernan is a fundamentally sound lineman who is maybe a bit more capped on potential.” In Edwards’ second selection, he has the Rams once again taking Fields.