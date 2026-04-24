Rams' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 NFL Draft without any glaring needs. However, that doesn’t mean that needs didn’t exist. By drafting Ty Simpson in the first round, the Rams didn’t address those needs and instead put a focus on the future.

Still, this is a roster that needs depth at key spots. Here are the positions to watch in the second and third round.

Who Is Still Available for the Rams at Wide Receiver?

With the 13th overall pick, many expected the Rams to take a wide receiver such as Makai Lemon or Omar Cooper Jr. However, after taking Ty Simpson, the Rams still have a need at wide receiver.

If there is a silver lining, it is that there are several options still available at wide receiver. One of the best fits for the Rams, Denzel Boston, is still on the board. The Rams will also hope Alabama’s Germie Bernard or Clemson’s Antonio Williams are still available with the 61st overall pick. After showing interest in AJ Brown, the Rams could also look at Chris Bell who fits in the same mold or De’Zhaun Stribling.

In the case that the Rams wait until the third round, they could look to add a player with special teams return value such as Kevin Coleman Jr. Last season, Coleman had a punt return touchdown and added 12.6 yards per return.

Will the Rams Address the Offensive Line?

Heading into 2026, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon are all free agents. That’s four of the five starters on the offensive line. Even if the plan is to bring back one of Dotson and Avila along with McClendon, the Rams still need depth.

Adding a swing tackle who can be developed or someone on the interior to add immediate depth is a must. The Rams could look to add Drew Shelton from Penn State who has experience at left and right tackle. Additionally, Iowa’s Logan Jones would be a good fit as a potential replacement for Coleman Shelton at center. Other options include Jude Bowry from Boston College, Duke’s Brian Parker, and Jake Slaughter from Florida who might be the best center in the draft.

Is Cornerback Still a Need for the Rams?

While the Rams added Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson earlier in the offseason, there is still a need at cornerback. The Rams also lost Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary. The Rams don’t necessarily need a player who can start, but drafting a player with inside-out versatility makes sense.

In a perfect world, D’Angelo Ponds will continue to fall due to his size and the Rams can draft him. There is still a lot of depth at this position. Treydan Stukes may go higher in the second round, but is a fit. The Rams need versatility, but if they want a pure nickel, Keionte Scott is one of the best in the draft and great against the run. Duke’s Chandler Rivers might be undersized, but he fits the mold of Durant and McCreary while bringing that versatility.

Could the Rams Consider a Linebacker on Day 2 of the Draft?

Over much of the last decade, the Rams haven’t invested much at linebacker. It’s very possible that they wait to address the position until Day 3 or are simply comfortable with who they have on the roster. However, many would still consider this a need and argue that the team could upgrade from Omar Speights.

There are a lot of quality linebackers available on Day 2. Anthony Hill Jr. brings a unique combination of size and speed with good length in coverage. The Rams have shown interest in Josiah Trotter. If the Rams prioritize a linebacker in coverage, Kyle Louis is a perfect complement to Nate Landman. One other to watch would be Jake Golday from Cincinnati. Golday is raw at the position but is an elite athlete.

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