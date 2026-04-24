Rams Day 2 Mock Draft: Finding Impact Players at Picks 61 and 93

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the draft world on Thursday when they took quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama with the 13th overall pick in the first round. While many expected them to take a wide receiver or offensive lineman, the Rams found their quarterback post-Matthew Stafford.

Simpson may not have been the player that many wanted the Rams to take. However, they will have opportunities on Day 2 to continue improving the roster. With players like Denzel Boston and Chris Bell falling to Day 2, there are quality wide receivers still on the board. The Rams could also opt to take a linebacker such as Josiah Trotter or Kyle Louis.

The Rams won’t pick until 61 on Friday and then have one pick in the third round at 93. It’s possible that they could look to trade back as well and close the gap between their pick at 93 and their next selection at 207. With the lack of depth in the class, the Rams could also condense their picks and move up.

Much like the first round, the Rams will still have plenty of flexibility and won’t be forced into picking any specific position. Let’s get into our Day 2 Rams mock draft.

61st Overall - WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

After not taking a wide receiver in the first round, the Rams will likely make it a priority on Day 2. They should have plenty of options, but they don’t pick until 61. They’ll hope for Denzel Boston to fall and may trade up for him if the opportunity is there. Antonio Williams is a good fit as well.

However, if Germie Bernard is still available, the Rams wouldn’t be able to turn in the draft card fast enough. He is a perfect fit for them at wide receiver. Bernard compares favorably to Robert Woods and would be a solid WR3 in the offense.

93rd Overall - IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

It’s very possible that the Rams go linebacker at some point on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. With that said, they have a need on the offensive line. Four of their five starters have expiring contracts at the end of the season.

Jones provides good immediate depth on the inside and gives the Rams a future at center behind Coleman Shelton. While all of his experience comes at center, this is someone that can develop into a starter at that spot.