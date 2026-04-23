Snead’s Snacks: Identifying Rams’ Ideal Offensive Tackle Fits in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams don't have many needs in the 2026 NFL Draft, but if there is one place of depth that they need to address, it's the offensive line. Four of the five Rams' starters are free agents after the season. With Warren McClendon anticipated to start at right tackle, the Rams need a swing tackle that can play both tackle spots and potentially move inside to guard if needed. It would be surprising if the Rams took a tackle in the first round, but they could address the position on Day 2 or Day 3.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Let's take a look at offensive tackles.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2023 - Warren McClendon, 5th Round

Warren McClendon's Athletic Measurements

Note: Warren McClendon did not test pre-draft as he recovered from an MCL injury.

Warren McClendon Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'4 8th percentile Weight 306 lbs 23rd percentile Arm Length 34.5 inches 68th percentile Hand Size 10 inches 46th percentile

Warren McClendon's Athletic Trait Grades

Warren McClendon RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Poor Speed Grade N/A Agility Grade N/A Explosion Grade N/A RAS N/A

Warren McClendon's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 37 career starts with LT/RT versatility Trait 2 Efficient footwork and high football IQ Trait 3 Played in mix of zone and gap scheme

Overview of Pick

Warren McClendon stepped in at right tackle last season in place of Rob Havenstein and performed well. He showed that he can start and at the very least can be a high-quality depth piece. With his size, he could also slide in at guard if needed. The Rams may look to extend McClendon after this season.

2022 - Logan Bruss, 3rd Round

Logan Bruss' Athletic Measurements

Logan Bruss Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'5 55th percentile Weight 309 lbs 40th percentile Arm Length 33.125 inches 36th percentile Hand Size 10.75 inches 92nd percentile 40-Yard Dash 5.32 seconds 36th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.76 seconds 64th percentile Vertical Jump 31 inches 80th percentile Broad Jump 112 inches 90th percentile Shuttle 4.55 seconds 84th percentile 3-Cone 7.57 seconds 77th percentile

Logan Bruss' Athletic Trait Grades

Logan Bruss RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Okay Speed Grade Good Agility Grade Great Explosion Grade Elite RAS 8.75

Logan Bruss' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 3-year starter/Versatile at tackle and guard Trait 2 Quick Feet Trait 3 Zone-heavy run scheme

Overview of Pick

Logan Bruss fit a lot of what the Rams look for at the position. In fact, he is an alum of the Snead's Snacks series. His quick feet, versatility, and experience made him a strong fit. However, Bruss broke his leg in the preseason during his rookie season and never recovered.

2019 - Bobby Evans, 3rd Round

Bobby Evans' Athletic Measurements

Bobby Evans Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'4 14th percentile Weight 312 lbs 45th percentile Arm Length 22 inches 74th percentile Hand Size 9.875 inches 74th percentile Bench Press 22 32nd percentile 40-Yard Dash 5.2 seconds 60th percentile

Bobby Evans' Athletic Trait Grades

Bobby Evans RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Poor Speed Grade Okay Agility Grade Okay Explosion Grade Okay RAS 5.65

Bobby Evans' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Experienced starter at multiple positions Trait 2 Functional athleticism Trait 3 Easy mover

Overview of Pick

Bobby Evans had a stretch during his rookie season where many thought he could potentially be the right tackle post-Rob Havenstein. However, for much of his career at that stretch, he struggled. That was especially the case in 2022.

2018 - Joe Noteboom, 3rd Round

Joe Noteboom's Athletic Measurements

Joe Noteboom Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'5 29th percentile Weight 309 lbs 33rd percentile Arm Length 34.375 inches 64th percentile Hand Size 9.675 inches 21st percentile Bench Press 27 70th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.96 seconds 93rd percentile Vertical Jump 24 inches 9th percentile Broad Jump 102 inches 42nd percentile Shuttle 4.44 seconds 96th percentile 3-Cone 7.65 seconds 68th percentile

Joe Noteboom's Athletic Trait Grades

Joe Noteboom RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Okay Speed Grade Elite Agility Grade Great Explosion Grade Great RAS 5.65

Joe Noteboom's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Experienced/Good athlete in space Trait 2 Good technique/Hand usage and strength Trait 3 Versatility in pass sets

Overview of Pick

For several years, Noteboom was a staple of the Rams' offensive line. Whether it was as a depth piece or starter, Noteboom played wherever he was asked. Injuries were an issue, but he was a good swing tackle for much of his career.

2015 - Rob Havenstein, 2nd Round

Rob Havenstein's Athletic Measurements

Rob Havenstein Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'7 83rd percentile Weight 321 lbs 71st percentile Arm Length 33.75 inches 35th percentile Hand Size 9.875 inches 35th percentile Bench Press 16 3rd percentile 40-Yard Dash 5.46 seconds 13th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.86 seconds 16th percentile Vertical Jump 28.5 inches 51st percentile Broad Jump 96 inches 14th percentile Shuttle 4.87 seconds 24th percentile 3-Cone 8.28 seconds 6th percentile

Rob Havenstein's Athletic Trait Grades

Rob Havenstein RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Great Speed Grade Very Poor Agility Grade Very Poor Explosion Grade Poor RAS 2.35

Rob Havenstein's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Three-year starter Trait 2 Good feet with quick steps Trait 3 Zone blocking

Overview of Pick

For much of a decade, Rob Havenstein was the epitome of consistency at right tackle. When things would go sideways, Havenstein always remained the consistent piece. For a mid-second-round pick, Havenstein worked out pretty well despite his poor testing. Havenstein just retired this offseason.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted/Signed Players

2021 - Alaric Jackson, UDFA

Alaric Jackson's Athletic Measurements

Alaric Jackson Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'5 45th percentile Weight 321 lbs 71st percentile Arm Length 32.5 inches 6th percentile Hand Size 9.5 inches 14th percentile Bench Press 20 18th percentile 40-Yard Dash 5.4 seconds 20th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.87 seconds 12th percentile 20-Yard Split 3.14 seconds 12th percentile Vertical Jump 25 inches 15th percentile Broad Jump 103 inches 49th percentile Shuttle 4.92 seconds 19th percentile 3-Cone 7.69 seconds 65th percentile

Alaric Jackson's Athletic Trait Grades

Alaric Jackson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Poor Agility Grade Okay Explosion Grade Poor RAS 3.25

Alaric Jackson's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 42 Starts/Versatile at tackle and guard Trait 2 Quick mover to second level/Zone scheme Trait 3 Effective Hands/Leadership

2017 - Andrew Whitworth, Free Agent

Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Measurements

Andrew Whitworth Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'7 83rd percentile Weight 334 lbs 90th percentile Arm Length 34.375 inches N/A Hand Size 10.25 N/A Bench Press 28 68th percentile 40-Yard Dash 5.16 seconds 20th percentile Vertical Jump 30.5 inches 75th percentile Broad Jump 112 inches 87tg percentile Shuttle 4.84 seconds 33rd percentile

Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Trait Grades

Andrew Whitworth RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Great Speed Grade Great Agility Grade Poor Explosion Grade Elite RAS 9.11

Andrew Whitworth's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Ideal Size Trait 2 Stacks of well in pass pro Trait 3 Can block in space

Common Traits Rams Look For in Offensive Tackles

Experience and Versatility is a Top Priority

When it comes to tackles, the Rams value experience. Every player that the Rams have drafted at tackle was an experienced college starter. McClendon had 37 starts and Jackson had 42. However, it's not just experience that the Rams value, but multi-position versatility. The ability for a player to slot inside at guard is valuable. McVay needs to be able to trust plug-and-play readiness. This is one of the most consistent traits among every player listed.

Football IQ and Technique

The Rams value mental processing and technique over raw upside. They like smart, fundamental players. Many were said to have good technique and efficient footwork as well. The Rams also value players who can move well in space. This may not be as important as the offense moves away from wide zone, but it's something to note.

Scheme Fit

Fitting in the right blocking scheme is important on the offensive line. Most players here excel in zone concepts. That lines up with McVay's zone background. However, McClendon was noted as having zone and gap experience which lines up with their evolving hybrid run scheme. The Rams should target players who excel in either gap or zone.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Brian Parker, Duke

There aren't many more versatile offensive linemen in this class than Brian Parker. He played both left and right tackle at Duke as a near three-year starter. However, at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Parker played at center. Parker excels more in zone, but brings good intelligence and foot quickness.



Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Brian Parker RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Drew Shelton, Penn State

If the Rams draft a tackle in this class, it wouldn't be surprising if that player were Drew Shelton. Shelton is a perfect fit with versatility at both tackle spots. However, Shelton started 34 games on the left side. He has quick feet and takes good angles in the run game and moving to the second level.



Draft Projection: 4th Round

Drew Shelton RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Logan Taylor, Boston College

Taylor would give the Rams exactly what they need on the offensive line. He's a four-year starter with experience at both guard and tackle. He displays good footwork, with his upper and lower halves always in sync. While he isn't the best mover in space, Taylor has functional quickness.



Draft Projection: 4th Round

Logan Taylor RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Trost is another four-year starter on this list with left tackle and right tackle experience. He is a technique-focused player with steady footwork. He plays with enough power and functional movement to make him a strong Rams fit.



Draft Projection: 5th Round

Keagen Trost RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Carver Willis, Washington

It wouldn't be surprising if the Rams really like Carver Willis from Washington. He made 28 starts over his career with experience at left and right tackle. Willis shines on the move and plays with excellent hands. From a schematic standpoint, he can fit in zone and projects inside at guard.



Draft Projection: 6th Round

Carver Willis RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

3.5 year starter

Zone-based scheme

Left and right tackle experience

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Isaiah World, Oregon

Four-year starter

Left and right tackle experience

Good foot quickness

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Versatility at both tackle spots

Football IQ

4-year starter

Draft Projection: 7th Round