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Snead’s Snacks: Identifying Rams’ Ideal Offensive Tackle Fits in 2026 NFL Draft

Breaking down the best offensive tackle fits for the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, including key traits and top prospects to watch.
Blaine Grisak|
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams don't have many needs in the 2026 NFL Draft, but if there is one place of depth that they need to address, it's the offensive line. Four of the five Rams' starters are free agents after the season. With Warren McClendon anticipated to start at right tackle, the Rams need a swing tackle that can play both tackle spots and potentially move inside to guard if needed. It would be surprising if the Rams took a tackle in the first round, but they could address the position on Day 2 or Day 3.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Let's take a look at offensive tackles.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2023 - Warren McClendon, 5th Round

Warren McClendon's Athletic Measurements

Note: Warren McClendon did not test pre-draft as he recovered from an MCL injury.

Warren McClendon Spider Chart
Warren McClendon Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'4

8th percentile

Weight

306 lbs

23rd percentile

Arm Length

34.5 inches

68th percentile

Hand Size

10 inches

46th percentile

Warren McClendon's Athletic Trait Grades

Warren McClendon RAS
Warren McClendon RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

N/A

Agility Grade

N/A

Explosion Grade

N/A

RAS

N/A

Warren McClendon's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

37 career starts with LT/RT versatility

Trait 2

Efficient footwork and high football IQ

Trait 3

Played in mix of zone and gap scheme

Overview of Pick

Warren McClendon stepped in at right tackle last season in place of Rob Havenstein and performed well. He showed that he can start and at the very least can be a high-quality depth piece. With his size, he could also slide in at guard if needed. The Rams may look to extend McClendon after this season.

2022 - Logan Bruss, 3rd Round

Logan Bruss' Athletic Measurements

Logan Bruss Spider Chart
Logan Bruss Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'5

55th percentile

Weight

309 lbs

40th percentile

Arm Length

33.125 inches

36th percentile

Hand Size

10.75 inches

92nd percentile

40-Yard Dash

5.32 seconds

36th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.76 seconds

64th percentile

Vertical Jump

31 inches

80th percentile

Broad Jump

112 inches

90th percentile

Shuttle

4.55 seconds

84th percentile

3-Cone

7.57 seconds

77th percentile

Logan Bruss' Athletic Trait Grades

Logan Bruss RAS
Logan Bruss RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Okay

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Great

Explosion Grade

Elite

RAS

8.75

Logan Bruss' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

3-year starter/Versatile at tackle and guard

Trait 2

Quick Feet

Trait 3

Zone-heavy run scheme

Overview of Pick

Logan Bruss fit a lot of what the Rams look for at the position. In fact, he is an alum of the Snead's Snacks series. His quick feet, versatility, and experience made him a strong fit. However, Bruss broke his leg in the preseason during his rookie season and never recovered.

2019 - Bobby Evans, 3rd Round

Bobby Evans' Athletic Measurements

Bobby Evans Spider Chart
Bobby Evans Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'4

14th percentile

Weight

312 lbs

45th percentile

Arm Length

22 inches

74th percentile

Hand Size

9.875 inches

74th percentile

Bench Press

22

32nd percentile

40-Yard Dash

5.2 seconds

60th percentile

Bobby Evans' Athletic Trait Grades

Bobby Evans RAS
Bobby Evans RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

Okay

Agility Grade

Okay

Explosion Grade

Okay

RAS

5.65

Bobby Evans' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Experienced starter at multiple positions

Trait 2

Functional athleticism

Trait 3

Easy mover

Overview of Pick

Bobby Evans had a stretch during his rookie season where many thought he could potentially be the right tackle post-Rob Havenstein. However, for much of his career at that stretch, he struggled. That was especially the case in 2022.

2018 - Joe Noteboom, 3rd Round

Joe Noteboom's Athletic Measurements

Joe Noteboom Spider Chart
Joe Noteboom Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'5

29th percentile

Weight

309 lbs

33rd percentile

Arm Length

34.375 inches

64th percentile

Hand Size

9.675 inches

21st percentile

Bench Press

27

70th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.96 seconds

93rd percentile

Vertical Jump

24 inches

9th percentile

Broad Jump

102 inches

42nd percentile

Shuttle

4.44 seconds

96th percentile

3-Cone

7.65 seconds

68th percentile

Joe Noteboom's Athletic Trait Grades

Joe Noteboom RAS
Joe Noteboom RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Okay

Speed Grade

Elite

Agility Grade

Great

Explosion Grade

Great

RAS

5.65

Joe Noteboom's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Experienced/Good athlete in space

Trait 2

Good technique/Hand usage and strength

Trait 3

Versatility in pass sets

Overview of Pick

For several years, Noteboom was a staple of the Rams' offensive line. Whether it was as a depth piece or starter, Noteboom played wherever he was asked. Injuries were an issue, but he was a good swing tackle for much of his career.

2015 - Rob Havenstein, 2nd Round

Rob Havenstein's Athletic Measurements

Rob Havenstein Spider Chart
Rob Havenstein Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'7

83rd percentile

Weight

321 lbs

71st percentile

Arm Length

33.75 inches

35th percentile

Hand Size

9.875 inches

35th percentile

Bench Press

16

3rd percentile

40-Yard Dash

5.46 seconds

13th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.86 seconds

16th percentile

Vertical Jump

28.5 inches

51st percentile

Broad Jump

96 inches

14th percentile

Shuttle

4.87 seconds

24th percentile

3-Cone

8.28 seconds

6th percentile

Rob Havenstein's Athletic Trait Grades

Rob Havenstein RAS
Rob Havenstein RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Great

Speed Grade

Very Poor

Agility Grade

Very Poor

Explosion Grade

Poor

RAS

2.35

Rob Havenstein's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Three-year starter

Trait 2

Good feet with quick steps

Trait 3

Zone blocking

Overview of Pick

For much of a decade, Rob Havenstein was the epitome of consistency at right tackle. When things would go sideways, Havenstein always remained the consistent piece. For a mid-second-round pick, Havenstein worked out pretty well despite his poor testing. Havenstein just retired this offseason.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted/Signed Players

2021 - Alaric Jackson, UDFA

Alaric Jackson's Athletic Measurements

Alaric Jackson Spider Chart
Alaric Jackson Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'5

45th percentile

Weight

321 lbs

71st percentile

Arm Length

32.5 inches

6th percentile

Hand Size

9.5 inches

14th percentile

Bench Press

20

18th percentile

40-Yard Dash

5.4 seconds

20th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.87 seconds

12th percentile

20-Yard Split

3.14 seconds

12th percentile

Vertical Jump

25 inches

15th percentile

Broad Jump

103 inches

49th percentile

Shuttle

4.92 seconds

19th percentile

3-Cone

7.69 seconds

65th percentile

Alaric Jackson's Athletic Trait Grades

Alaric Jackson RAS
Alaric Jackson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Poor

Agility Grade

Okay

Explosion Grade

Poor

RAS

3.25

Alaric Jackson's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

42 Starts/Versatile at tackle and guard

Trait 2

Quick mover to second level/Zone scheme

Trait 3

Effective Hands/Leadership

2017 - Andrew Whitworth, Free Agent

Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Measurements

Andrew Whitworth Spider Chart
Andrew Whitworth Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'7

83rd percentile

Weight

334 lbs

90th percentile

Arm Length

34.375 inches

N/A

Hand Size

10.25

N/A

Bench Press

28

68th percentile

40-Yard Dash

5.16 seconds

20th percentile

Vertical Jump

30.5 inches

75th percentile

Broad Jump

112 inches

87tg percentile

Shuttle

4.84 seconds

33rd percentile

Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Trait Grades

Andrew Whitworth RAS
Andrew Whitworth RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Great

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

Poor

Explosion Grade

Elite

RAS

9.11

Andrew Whitworth's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Ideal Size

Trait 2

Stacks of well in pass pro

Trait 3

Can block in space

Common Traits Rams Look For in Offensive Tackles

Experience and Versatility is a Top Priority

When it comes to tackles, the Rams value experience. Every player that the Rams have drafted at tackle was an experienced college starter. McClendon had 37 starts and Jackson had 42. However, it's not just experience that the Rams value, but multi-position versatility. The ability for a player to slot inside at guard is valuable. McVay needs to be able to trust plug-and-play readiness. This is one of the most consistent traits among every player listed.

Football IQ and Technique

The Rams value mental processing and technique over raw upside. They like smart, fundamental players. Many were said to have good technique and efficient footwork as well. The Rams also value players who can move well in space. This may not be as important as the offense moves away from wide zone, but it's something to note.

Scheme Fit

Fitting in the right blocking scheme is important on the offensive line. Most players here excel in zone concepts. That lines up with McVay's zone background. However, McClendon was noted as having zone and gap experience which lines up with their evolving hybrid run scheme. The Rams should target players who excel in either gap or zone.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Brian Parker, Duke

There aren't many more versatile offensive linemen in this class than Brian Parker. He played both left and right tackle at Duke as a near three-year starter. However, at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Parker played at center. Parker excels more in zone, but brings good intelligence and foot quickness.

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Brian Parker RAS
Brian Parker RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Drew Shelton, Penn State

If the Rams draft a tackle in this class, it wouldn't be surprising if that player were Drew Shelton. Shelton is a perfect fit with versatility at both tackle spots. However, Shelton started 34 games on the left side. He has quick feet and takes good angles in the run game and moving to the second level.

Draft Projection: 4th Round

Drew Shelton RAS
Drew Shelton RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Logan Taylor, Boston College

Taylor would give the Rams exactly what they need on the offensive line. He's a four-year starter with experience at both guard and tackle. He displays good footwork, with his upper and lower halves always in sync. While he isn't the best mover in space, Taylor has functional quickness.

Draft Projection: 4th Round

Logan Taylor RAS
Logan Taylor RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Trost is another four-year starter on this list with left tackle and right tackle experience. He is a technique-focused player with steady footwork. He plays with enough power and functional movement to make him a strong Rams fit.

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Keagen Trost RAS
Keagen Trost RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Carver Willis, Washington

It wouldn't be surprising if the Rams really like Carver Willis from Washington. He made 28 starts over his career with experience at left and right tackle. Willis shines on the move and plays with excellent hands. From a schematic standpoint, he can fit in zone and projects inside at guard.

Draft Projection: 6th Round

Carver Willis RAS
Carver Willis RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

  • 3.5 year starter
  • Zone-based scheme
  • Left and right tackle experience

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Isaiah World, Oregon

  • Four-year starter
  • Left and right tackle experience
  • Good foot quickness

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

  • Versatility at both tackle spots
  • Football IQ
  • 4-year starter

Draft Projection: 7th Round

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Published
Blaine Grisak
BLAINE GRISAK

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.

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