Snead’s Snacks: Identifying Rams’ Ideal Offensive Tackle Fits in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Los Angeles Rams don't have many needs in the 2026 NFL Draft, but if there is one place of depth that they need to address, it's the offensive line. Four of the five Rams' starters are free agents after the season. With Warren McClendon anticipated to start at right tackle, the Rams need a swing tackle that can play both tackle spots and potentially move inside to guard if needed. It would be surprising if the Rams took a tackle in the first round, but they could address the position on Day 2 or Day 3.
Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Let's take a look at offensive tackles.
Notable Past Rams Drafted Players
2023 - Warren McClendon, 5th Round
Warren McClendon's Athletic Measurements
Note: Warren McClendon did not test pre-draft as he recovered from an MCL injury.
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'4
8th percentile
Weight
306 lbs
23rd percentile
Arm Length
34.5 inches
68th percentile
Hand Size
10 inches
46th percentile
Warren McClendon's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
N/A
Agility Grade
N/A
Explosion Grade
N/A
RAS
N/A
Warren McClendon's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
37 career starts with LT/RT versatility
Trait 2
Efficient footwork and high football IQ
Trait 3
Played in mix of zone and gap scheme
Overview of Pick
Warren McClendon stepped in at right tackle last season in place of Rob Havenstein and performed well. He showed that he can start and at the very least can be a high-quality depth piece. With his size, he could also slide in at guard if needed. The Rams may look to extend McClendon after this season.
2022 - Logan Bruss, 3rd Round
Logan Bruss' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'5
55th percentile
Weight
309 lbs
40th percentile
Arm Length
33.125 inches
36th percentile
Hand Size
10.75 inches
92nd percentile
40-Yard Dash
5.32 seconds
36th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.76 seconds
64th percentile
Vertical Jump
31 inches
80th percentile
Broad Jump
112 inches
90th percentile
Shuttle
4.55 seconds
84th percentile
3-Cone
7.57 seconds
77th percentile
Logan Bruss' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Okay
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Great
Explosion Grade
Elite
RAS
8.75
Logan Bruss' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
3-year starter/Versatile at tackle and guard
Trait 2
Quick Feet
Trait 3
Zone-heavy run scheme
Overview of Pick
Logan Bruss fit a lot of what the Rams look for at the position. In fact, he is an alum of the Snead's Snacks series. His quick feet, versatility, and experience made him a strong fit. However, Bruss broke his leg in the preseason during his rookie season and never recovered.
2019 - Bobby Evans, 3rd Round
Bobby Evans' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'4
14th percentile
Weight
312 lbs
45th percentile
Arm Length
22 inches
74th percentile
Hand Size
9.875 inches
74th percentile
Bench Press
22
32nd percentile
40-Yard Dash
5.2 seconds
60th percentile
Bobby Evans' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
Okay
Agility Grade
Okay
Explosion Grade
Okay
RAS
5.65
Bobby Evans' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Experienced starter at multiple positions
Trait 2
Functional athleticism
Trait 3
Easy mover
Overview of Pick
Bobby Evans had a stretch during his rookie season where many thought he could potentially be the right tackle post-Rob Havenstein. However, for much of his career at that stretch, he struggled. That was especially the case in 2022.
2018 - Joe Noteboom, 3rd Round
Joe Noteboom's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'5
29th percentile
Weight
309 lbs
33rd percentile
Arm Length
34.375 inches
64th percentile
Hand Size
9.675 inches
21st percentile
Bench Press
27
70th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.96 seconds
93rd percentile
Vertical Jump
24 inches
9th percentile
Broad Jump
102 inches
42nd percentile
Shuttle
4.44 seconds
96th percentile
3-Cone
7.65 seconds
68th percentile
Joe Noteboom's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Okay
Speed Grade
Elite
Agility Grade
Great
Explosion Grade
Great
RAS
5.65
Joe Noteboom's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Experienced/Good athlete in space
Trait 2
Good technique/Hand usage and strength
Trait 3
Versatility in pass sets
Overview of Pick
For several years, Noteboom was a staple of the Rams' offensive line. Whether it was as a depth piece or starter, Noteboom played wherever he was asked. Injuries were an issue, but he was a good swing tackle for much of his career.
2015 - Rob Havenstein, 2nd Round
Rob Havenstein's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'7
83rd percentile
Weight
321 lbs
71st percentile
Arm Length
33.75 inches
35th percentile
Hand Size
9.875 inches
35th percentile
Bench Press
16
3rd percentile
40-Yard Dash
5.46 seconds
13th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.86 seconds
16th percentile
Vertical Jump
28.5 inches
51st percentile
Broad Jump
96 inches
14th percentile
Shuttle
4.87 seconds
24th percentile
3-Cone
8.28 seconds
6th percentile
Rob Havenstein's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Great
Speed Grade
Very Poor
Agility Grade
Very Poor
Explosion Grade
Poor
RAS
2.35
Rob Havenstein's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Three-year starter
Trait 2
Good feet with quick steps
Trait 3
Zone blocking
Overview of Pick
For much of a decade, Rob Havenstein was the epitome of consistency at right tackle. When things would go sideways, Havenstein always remained the consistent piece. For a mid-second-round pick, Havenstein worked out pretty well despite his poor testing. Havenstein just retired this offseason.
Notable Past Rams Undrafted/Signed Players
2021 - Alaric Jackson, UDFA
Alaric Jackson's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'5
45th percentile
Weight
321 lbs
71st percentile
Arm Length
32.5 inches
6th percentile
Hand Size
9.5 inches
14th percentile
Bench Press
20
18th percentile
40-Yard Dash
5.4 seconds
20th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.87 seconds
12th percentile
20-Yard Split
3.14 seconds
12th percentile
Vertical Jump
25 inches
15th percentile
Broad Jump
103 inches
49th percentile
Shuttle
4.92 seconds
19th percentile
3-Cone
7.69 seconds
65th percentile
Alaric Jackson's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Poor
Agility Grade
Okay
Explosion Grade
Poor
RAS
3.25
Alaric Jackson's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
42 Starts/Versatile at tackle and guard
Trait 2
Quick mover to second level/Zone scheme
Trait 3
Effective Hands/Leadership
2017 - Andrew Whitworth, Free Agent
Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'7
83rd percentile
Weight
334 lbs
90th percentile
Arm Length
34.375 inches
N/A
Hand Size
10.25
N/A
Bench Press
28
68th percentile
40-Yard Dash
5.16 seconds
20th percentile
Vertical Jump
30.5 inches
75th percentile
Broad Jump
112 inches
87tg percentile
Shuttle
4.84 seconds
33rd percentile
Andrew Whitworth's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Great
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
Poor
Explosion Grade
Elite
RAS
9.11
Andrew Whitworth's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Ideal Size
Trait 2
Stacks of well in pass pro
Trait 3
Can block in space
Common Traits Rams Look For in Offensive Tackles
Experience and Versatility is a Top Priority
When it comes to tackles, the Rams value experience. Every player that the Rams have drafted at tackle was an experienced college starter. McClendon had 37 starts and Jackson had 42. However, it's not just experience that the Rams value, but multi-position versatility. The ability for a player to slot inside at guard is valuable. McVay needs to be able to trust plug-and-play readiness. This is one of the most consistent traits among every player listed.
Football IQ and Technique
The Rams value mental processing and technique over raw upside. They like smart, fundamental players. Many were said to have good technique and efficient footwork as well. The Rams also value players who can move well in space. This may not be as important as the offense moves away from wide zone, but it's something to note.
Scheme Fit
Fitting in the right blocking scheme is important on the offensive line. Most players here excel in zone concepts. That lines up with McVay's zone background. However, McClendon was noted as having zone and gap experience which lines up with their evolving hybrid run scheme. The Rams should target players who excel in either gap or zone.
2026 Players Who Fit The Rams
Brian Parker, Duke
There aren't many more versatile offensive linemen in this class than Brian Parker. He played both left and right tackle at Duke as a near three-year starter. However, at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Parker played at center. Parker excels more in zone, but brings good intelligence and foot quickness.
Draft Projection: 3rd Round
Drew Shelton, Penn State
If the Rams draft a tackle in this class, it wouldn't be surprising if that player were Drew Shelton. Shelton is a perfect fit with versatility at both tackle spots. However, Shelton started 34 games on the left side. He has quick feet and takes good angles in the run game and moving to the second level.
Draft Projection: 4th Round
Logan Taylor, Boston College
Taylor would give the Rams exactly what they need on the offensive line. He's a four-year starter with experience at both guard and tackle. He displays good footwork, with his upper and lower halves always in sync. While he isn't the best mover in space, Taylor has functional quickness.
Draft Projection: 4th Round
Keagen Trost, Missouri
Trost is another four-year starter on this list with left tackle and right tackle experience. He is a technique-focused player with steady footwork. He plays with enough power and functional movement to make him a strong Rams fit.
Draft Projection: 5th Round
Carver Willis, Washington
It wouldn't be surprising if the Rams really like Carver Willis from Washington. He made 28 starts over his career with experience at left and right tackle. Willis shines on the move and plays with excellent hands. From a schematic standpoint, he can fit in zone and projects inside at guard.
Draft Projection: 6th Round
Honorable Mentions
Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- 3.5 year starter
- Zone-based scheme
- Left and right tackle experience
Draft Projection: 2nd Round
Isaiah World, Oregon
- Four-year starter
- Left and right tackle experience
- Good foot quickness
Draft Projection: 5th Round
Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin
- Versatility at both tackle spots
- Football IQ
- 4-year starter
Draft Projection: 7th Round
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI