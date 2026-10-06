Rams Film Review: Chris Shula’s Adjustments Have Transformed the Defense

Over the first three weeks of the season, outside of the Los Angeles Rams’ special teams, it was the defense and coordinator Chris Shula taking the vast majority of the criticism. Criticism about ‘soft zone’ and a lack of blitzing were the main concerns, even if it wasn’t always the case.

While they hadn’t played well in Week 1, they also weren’t supported by an offense that only scored seven points. In Week 2, they shut down the New York Giants and Jameis Winston. It may have only been Winston, but the defense held him to a 37.7 passer rating and a completion percentage under 50 percent.

The Rams did blow a 16-point halftime lead to the Denver Broncos, but again, the defense wasn’t put in a good spot. Due to special teams errors, both Broncos’ touchdown drives in the third quarter didn’t travel more than 52 yards. Without a controversial defensive pass interference, an argument could be made that the defense won the game.

Chris Shula Adjusts After Week 1

After the loss to the 49ers in Week 1, Shula and the defense adjusted. For much of the season, the defense has been without Myles Garrett and has managed injuries to Aaron Donald and cornerback Jaylen Watson. All three players were major offseason additions. Shula was proving that he could do more with less.

In Week 1, the Rams blitzed at a 13.9 percent rate and played zone on 77.8 percent of their snaps. Their blitz rate over the last three weeks is 38.6 percent, which is the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. While they still play zone at a 59.4 percent rate, their 36.6 percent man coverage rate is the fourth-highest in the NFL.

Rams Defense Takes Over in Second Half

On Sunday against the Eagles, the Rams don’t win without the defense. For 3.5 quarters, the offense was mostly non-existent. Due to special teams errors and turnovers, the Eagles didn’t have to travel more than 40 yards on three of their four scoring drives. In the second half, the Rams’ defense allowed a total of four first downs. They didn’t allow the Eagles to score a single point and got a key stop at the two-yard line.

Another "gotta have it down" for the Rams and Shula blitzes/forces the issue.



Rams show 8 guys on the LOS and bring 5. Young once again bullies Mundt and meets Fiske at the QB.



Play of the game here from the defense. pic.twitter.com/G2l9XFeji2 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Had the defense allowed a touchdown on that sequence, the game is certainly over. While the offense struggled to score points and take advantage of opportunities, the defense kept the Rams in the game and continued giving the offense chances.

Much like the win against the Giants in Week 2, the defense did take advantage of poor circumstances. On Sunday, the Eagles were without Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson on the offensive line. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed the game and Saquon Barkley left with a hamstring injury early. Barkley’s backup, Tank Bigsby, also left the game in the second half.

However, the Rams still took advantage of that and made the necessary plays. Down 10 points in the fourth quarter, the margins were small. For the first time in franchise history, the Rams held an opponent to at least 0-for-12 on third down. It was the Eagles’ most third down attempts without a conversion since at least 1991.

It was only the 14th time since the merge that the Rams have held a quarterback to 93 yards passing or fewer on 25 or more attempts and 12 or more completions. The Rams blitzed Jalen Hurts on every third down dropback except the final one. They generated six pressures and a sack on those plays. Hurts was 5-for-16 when the Rams blitzed.

Eagles went 0-for-12 on 3rd down and the Rams blitzed on all but one of them.



Rams drop Stewart and Turner on the left side into coverage. Sets up 3 blocking 4 on the right. Young and Speights meet at the QB. pic.twitter.com/DjKv15b1F0 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Rams Overwhelm Eagles With Creative Blitzes

The Rams blitzed the Eagles at a 53.1 percent rate, which was the third-highest rate in the NFL in Week 4. They especially took advantage of the Eagles’ disjointed offensive line, particularly along the interior and right side.

Throughout the game, the Rams consistently overloaded the right side and forced miscommunications, leading to pressure on Hurts. The Rams had a 56.3 percent pressure rate as Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young were all credited with more than five pressures.

The Rams absolutely annihilated the Eagles overloading the right side without Lane Johnson.



Fiske beats the center and Young meets him at the QB. Should be another sack, but on 3rd down, Rams will take the throw away. pic.twitter.com/ZS9K63xhSL — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Despite many wanting to put Shula on the hot seat in the early parts of the season, the Rams have had a top-five defense by most metrics. Through four games, the Rams’ defense ranks fourth in DVOA and third in EPA per play. They’ve allowed a 40.5 percent success rate, which ranks seventh, and despite being put in bad positions, their 20.8 points allowed per game ranks ninth. In less advanced metrics, the Rams’ defense is also second in yards per game allowed behind only the Seattle Seahawks.

Again, this is all without Myles Garrett on defense. The Rams had arguably their best defensive performance last week and Donald had to miss the game with a sore back. They were also without their top free-agent signing at cornerback in Jaylen Watson.

Eagles weren't 100% on the OL and the Rams took advantage.



This time it's Kinchens from the second level, which frees up Fiske. Should be a sack, but the throw-away works. pic.twitter.com/CjeXCAvnC7 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Bills Present Rams Defense With Biggest Test

This isn’t to say that the defense is perfect. Outside of the 49ers in Week 1, the best offense they’ve played has been the Denver Broncos. Right now, the Broncos rank 20th in EPA per play on offense. The Bills will be a good test in Week 5 as they rank third.

Shula and the Rams’ defense played a key role in the win on Sunday against the Eagles. A big part of that was Shula’s creative blitzes and taking advantage of the Eagles’ injured offensive line. This week will be a different story as Josh Allen ranks ninth against the blitz with a 0.11 EPA per dropback. Still, without blitzing, Allen is third at 0.28 EPA per dropback.

The Rams will need to pick their spots against Allen and the Bills and mix in a good balance of man and zone coverage. Against man coverage, Allen has a 0.4 EPA per pass, ranking sixth in the NFL. When throwing against zone coverage, that drops to 0.12.

Since giving up 27 points against the 49ers in Week 1, the Rams’ defense has responded. In each of the last two games, they’ve gone a full half of football without allowing a single point. Shula has listened to the criticism and become more aggressive, and the Rams have found answers because of it.

The Rams have one of the NFL’s better defenses, and Sunday was an example of that even if the Eagles were short-handed. For all the criticism that Shula received early in the season, he deserves just as much credit for how the defense has responded.

Other Notes

Kobie Turner Dropping Into Coverage

Dropping a defensive lineman in coverage isn’t something that defenses should do often, but it can be an added twist as quarterbacks aren’t always expecting them to drop. The Rams did this a few times last year with Kobie Turner, but it has ramped up this season. Turner had nine coverage snaps last year. Through four games, he already has five. It’s something to keep an eye on over the course of the season.

Kobie Turner had nine coverage snaps in his career (all in 2025) before this year.



Through four weeks, Turner already has five. Rams are dropping him into coverage and it creates some confusion on who's coming.



Pressure gets to Hurts here. Forces an inaccurate throw. pic.twitter.com/QwnHGFuDL2 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Byron Young Continues to Dominate

Without Myles Garrett, Young has stepped up over the last three weeks. Young is seventh in the NFL in pressures and sixth in pressure rate. His 3.5 sacks also rank fourth during that time span. The Eagles tried to block Young with tight end Johnny Mundt several times on Sunday and it didn’t work. Late in the game, when the Rams needed a closer, it was Young with the pressure and sack both times.

Byron Young was flat-out dominant against the Eagles.



Basically wins the game here for the Rams with the strip-sack. pic.twitter.com/LKwWNlvZJ3 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 6, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.