Rams Injury Report: Trent McDuffie's Status Adds to Secondary Concerns Despite Key Returns

The Los Angeles Rams could be without their two starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Earlier this week, the Rams announced that Jaylen Watson’s season was over with a shoulder injury. After missing all week of practice with a back injury, the Rams could also be without Trent McDuffie as he is officially listed as questionable.

Rams Week 9 Injury Report | Rams Media

If the Rams are without McDuffie and Watson, they will be relying on Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes as their top two cornerbacks. While Wallace has filled in for McDuffie and Watson throughout the season, Forbes has remained in a rotational role. Without both McDuffie and Watson, Forbes would be thrown into a full-time role for the first time this season against his former team.

While the big news for the Rams on Friday was the team announcing that Myles Garrett would make his return against the Commanders, he won’t be the only player returning from injury.

The Rams were initially set to get tight end Terrance Ferguson back, he injured his hamstring during Friday's practice. Ferguson had been out since Week 3 with a medial ankle spring and would have been a welcomed addition back to the offense. Ferguson was expected back as the Rams activated his practice window this week. However, the team sent out an updated injury report on Friday with Ferguson's status updated to out on Sunday against the Commanders

With Ferguson out, the Rams could be shorthanded at tight end for a second straight week. Colby Parkinson was listed as questionable, but was a limited participant on Friday. If the Rams are without both, they would likely need to lean on rookie Max Klare.

The Rams are also likely to be without long snapper Joe Cardona as he manages an ankle injury, leaving Jake McQuaide in that spot. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back), linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring), and safety Kam Curl (foot) were all listed as questionable as well. Curl was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, but his status is still up in the air. However, Curl will have motivation to play against his former team if he is able.

While Steve Avila and Matthew Stafford were listed on the injury report earlier this week, neither was given an injury designation on Friday. Stafford was a full participant all week with an elbow injury while Avila was a full participant the last two days as he manages a hamstring. Both should be good to go.

On the Commanders’ side, they will be without wide receivers Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was listed as questionable.

Commanders Injury Report | Rams Media

If the Rams are without Watson and McDuffie on Sunday, it will be a significant blow to the secondary, especially if Curl is also unable to play. The return of Garrett should help take some pressure off the defensive backs, but the Rams will be relying heavily on their depth to get through Sunday against the Commanders.

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