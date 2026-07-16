Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have consistently had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL despite not investing much at the position. Despite the team’s success on the offensive line, only one offensive lineman has made the Pro Bowl under McVay. That was Andrew Whitworth in 2017.

An argument can be made that Whitworth should’ve gotten a Pro Bowl nod in at least one other season with the Rams. Still, it's odd that Whitworth is the last Rams offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl.

PFF may not be perfect, but Rob Havenstein was the fourth-highest graded offensive lineman in 2018 while Whitworth remained consistent. Over the last three years, Kevin Dotson has been one of the best guards in the NFL and hasn’t gotten any recognition. He was the seventh-highest graded offensive lineman in 2023 and the 10th-best overall last year, yet he's received little national attention.

Dotson has shown consistency and has remained underrated in the NFL and among the media. That was shown when Dotson didn’t crack the top-10 interior offensive linemen, voted by NFL coaches and executives this offseason.

A Long-Overdue Honor for Kevin Dotson?

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr recently listed eight players who could make their Pro Bowl debut in 2026. On that list was Dotson.

“In the NFC, it’s been nearly impossible for an offensive lineman to break through for almost the entirety of the past decade,” said Orr. “Still, that doesn’t change the fact that some of the best offensive line performances on a yearly basis come from the Rams. When Dotson was hurt, the Rams were 16th in EPA per rush. He’s not the sole factor but it’s an indication of how critical his presence was. Dotson has a difficult path to the Pro Bowl with the likes of Chris Lindstrom and Tyler Smith within the division, but it’s about time some of McVay’s linemen get the recognition they deserve.”

It is difficult to make the Pro Bowl as a right guard in the NFL with the likes of Chris Lindstrom, Quinn Meinerz, Quenton Nelston, and Tyler Booker at the position. However, Dotson’s consistency and impact on the Rams offense is hard to ignore.

Orr notes that the Rams ranked 16th in EPA per rush without Dotson last season when he was injured. Additionally, the Rams averaged 4.0 yards per carry without Dotson on the field compared to 4.8 yards per carry with him.

Dotson Continues to Anchor Rams' Offensive Line

Dotson activates everything that the Rams want to do in the run game. He sets the tone when the Rams want to run gap and duo with his ability to move offensive linemen and get to the second level. His physicality significantly moves the needle.

As the Rams head into 2026, Dotson enters the final year of the extension he signed after the 2023 season.Given his leadership and impact in the run game, he'll almost certainly be a priority for the Rams to re-sign. If Dotson has another strong season in which he ranks among the best run-blocking guards, hopefully he gets some recognition that he deserves and earns a Pro Bowl nod.

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