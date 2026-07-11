The Rams' Riskiest Offseason Decision Could Make or Break Their Super Bowl Hopes

The Los Angeles Rams made two of the biggest moves this offseason when they traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett. McDuffie and Garrett are both All-Pro caliber players who should help take the defense to the next level.

However, when it comes to McDuffie, there are some that still have concerns about whether or not it could work. ESPN’s Seth Walder noted when grading the Rams’ offseason, “this type of trade rarely makes sense. It's an even tougher sell for a cornerback, given how variable the position is from year to year.”

Why the McDuffie Trade Comes With Risk

Walder isn’t wrong in his assessment. McDuffie isn’t necessarily a shutdown cornerback and the cornerback position can be very volatile year-over-year. The Rams experienced this in the past with Marcus Peters. It’s a position that is very scheme dependent and dependent on the players around them.

The Rams are hoping Chris Shula can get the most out of McDuffie and that the addition of Garrett will help the pass rush support the secondary more this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano had similar concerns. “There’s a lot riding on the first splash trade because McDuffie was quickly handed a market-setting four-year, $124 million contract extension, and the team sent one of its two first-round picks in April to Kansas City.”

This isn’t to say that the McDuffie trade won’t work, but it is certainly the one with the most risk. McDuffie hasn’t necessarily been a lockdown cornerback in his career. While McDuffie brings similar versatility to Jalen Ramsey, Ramsey had already proven to be a top-level cornerback.

That’s not to say that McDuffie isn’t a top-level cornerback or won’t be successful with the Rams. Walder recently polled NFL coaches and executives around the NFL to rank their top cornerbacks. McDuffie came in at No. 5.

McDuffie's Versatility Sets Him Apart

One NFC scout noted McDuffie as one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the league and noted his versatility. However, one NFL coordinator pointed out what the Rams will appreciate about McDuffie. “Outstanding open-field tackler, and he's always in position to make a play," an NFL coordinator said. "You're going to have to beat him because he won't beat himself."

The Rams made a bargain in 2025 that their pass rush could help with the talent gap at cornerback. While it did for part of the season, it eventually ended up being their downfall. Going into the season, it was the biggest question mark. In the end, the Rams could only watch as Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game because they didn’t address the position properly.

The Rams Needed More Reliability at Cornerback

Last season, Rams’ cornerbacks struggled tackling in the open field consistently. Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Forbes both ranked inside the top-10 in missed tackle rate among cornerbacks. Cobie Durant was better last season, but when asked to play the slot, the Rams missed a player with more physicality.

Too often, Rams cornerbacks beat themselves and were out of position. It’s why they prioritized the cornerback position this offseason with experienced players rather than standing pat and drafting a rookie. McDuffie may not be a shutdown cornerback, but he’s also not going to beat himself very often. He’s a player that the Rams will be able to rely on to be in the right position.

That won’t be the case again this season and the Rams have made sure of it. Again, there is some risk because of some of the variance at the cornerback position and the Rams handed both McDuffie and Jaylen Watson big contracts. With that said, McDuffie’s versatility and reliability will play a big role in the Rams’ secondary going from a liability to a strength.

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