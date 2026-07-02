Have the Rams Done Enough to Fix Their Uniforms?

Throughout NFL history, the Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best uniform combinations in the NFL. The Ferragamo blue and yellow uniforms are iconic.

When the Rams moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis, they switched from blue and yellow to navy blue and gold. Following the 2021 rebrand, the Rams went back to blue and yellow, but added some controversial modern twists such as a gradient and split horn.

While the Rams have removed the gradient from their uniforms in 2026, some would argue that they still have a ways to go to get back to elite status. Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated recently ranked all 32 uniforms in the NFL and ranked the Rams last.

“The Rams downgraded significantly when they overhauled their uniforms in 2020, trading their timeless navy and gold get-ups for an awkward attempt at modern design,” said Kadlick. “The removal of the tacky chest tag and the return of the horn on their jerseys are certainly an improvement heading into 2026, but Los Angeles should still have a much better look—especially as it enters the season as Super Bowl favorites.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Rams downgraded with the rebrand in 2020. However, the changes they made this offseason were a significant improvement. They removed the gradient from the numbers, which was the biggest complaint from the old set. The Rams also added white pants and the full modern horn design was added to both primary jerseys.

Additionally, the Rams will be releasing two alternate sets before the beginning of the regular season. Their current “midnight” alternate jersey got some mixed reviews last year in their debut, with the biggest complaint being the lighter blue on the sleeves.

The Rams may have gotten the initial rebrand wrong, but the steps taken with the current set were certainly in the right direction. It seems harsh to say they are the worst uniforms in the NFL, especially compared to teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. The Saints’ gold alternate uniform that debuted last year might be the worst in football.

When it comes to the current Rams uniform set, it may not be as iconic as the Ferragamo-era uniforms. However, the current changes were a welcome upgrade and they should be ranked closer to the 18–25 range. That would reflect the positive changes while also recognizing that more are needed. With the Rams coming in at 32, it says that they need a complete overhaul, which simply isn’t the case. The new changes were an improvement as the Rams look to rebuild their brand in Los Angeles.

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