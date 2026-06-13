One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix the Rams' Uncertainty at Left Tackle After OTAs

As the Los Angeles Rams conclude OTAs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team bring in a free agent between now and training camp. In past years, this is when the Rams have taken another look at the roster to see what holes might need to be filled. This has resulted in key signings such as Ahkello Witherspoon and Demarcus Robinson.

The Rams still have a potential need at WR3 and following Alaric Jackson’s arrest, there are some questions at left tackle.

Plenty of free agents still available 👀



Who do you want your team to sign? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pj9WNOD6p8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 12, 2026

An argument could be made for the Rams to sign Stefon Diggs. Despite playing just 52 percent of the offensive snaps for the New England Patriots, Diggs had 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off of an ACL injury. He would give the Rams an immediate upgrade over Xavier Smith and provide a better option as a deep threat. Diggs caught eight of 11 deep targets for a success rate of 72.7 percent, which led the NFL.

However, if the Rams end up having to replace Jackson due to a suspension and looking for alternatives, there is one clear answer. After spending 10 years with the Detroit Lions, the Rams should look into signing Taylor Decker.

The Rams likely wouldn’t sign Decker until they have some clarity on the Jackson situation. Decker wouldn’t come in to be Jackson’s backup at this point in his career. If Decker joined the Rams, it would be as the team’s starting left tackle.

At this point in this offseason, there aren’t many great options at left tackle. It’s not as if there are quality starting left tackles just waiting to be signed. If the Rams simply want insurance behind Jackson, signing Joe Noteboom could be an option as well.

It’s worth noting that the Lions made a decision not to bring back Decker this past offseason. The Lions didn’t believe he was good enough for one more year, especially at his $20 million price tag. He was asked to take a pay cut and the two sides were unable to find common ground.

Additionally, his level did drop off last year as he returned from a shoulder injury. Decker’s 69.5 pass-blocking grade via PFF was almost 10 points less than his previous two years. His 28 quarterback hurries allowed were the most in a season since 2018.

Still, Decker is likely the best left tackle option available. It also doesn’t hurt that Decker has familiarity with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Decker and Stafford played together in Detroit starting in 2016 and grew close. When Stafford was traded, he made it a point to personally tell two teammates and one of those players was Decker.

That familiarity doesn’t always matter, as seen when the Rams signed Jonah Jackson in 2023. However, given the closeness with Decker, it’s possible this could work out differently. Decker is 32 and could likely provide stability at the left tackle spot for one season.

While the Rams do have money to sign a free agent, it may take moving some contracts to afford Decker. Spotrac estimates Decker’s market value at $21.3 million. It’s unlikely that he would get that at this point in the offseason, especially from the Rams who may also be working behind the scenes to make a deal with Aaron Donald.

The Rams may be able to get Decker for around $15 million, but they would still need to create additional cap space because they have only $18.9 million available for the remainder of the season.

Ideally, the Rams are able to go into the season with Jackson as their starting left tackle. However, after recent developments, a suspension isn’t off the table for Jackson if the league finds that he broke the personal conduct policy. If the Rams do need a replacement at left tackle, Decker makes a lot of sense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.