Rams Day 3 Mock Draft: Late-Round Sleepers to Boost Depth and Special Teams

The Los Angeles Rams may not have taken the “all-in” approach that some were expecting in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they have added important depth pieces to the roster. After drafting quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round, the Rams drafted tight end Max Klare and offensive tackle Keagen Trost on Day 2.

Klare will allow the Rams to continue what they started last season in 13 personnel while Trost adds much-needed depth on the offensive line. The Rams will be waiting a while before they pick on Day 3. Their first pick doesn’t come until the sixth round when they pick at 207th overall. The Rams also have three seventh-round picks. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams trade up at some point to condense their three seventh-round selections.

With that said, here’s a Day 3 mock draft.

207th Overall - LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

It’s possible that the Rams would have taken a linebacker with the 61st overall pick, but the Tennessee Titans traded up to 60 to take Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas. Hill would have been a great fit for the Rams, but cost more draft capital than they usually spend at the position. Rolder fits their archetype and should be available late on Day 3. Rolder can provide immediate value on special teams.

232nd Overall - WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Will the Rams put more of a focus on special teams on Day 3? It’s something that will need to be considered. Wetjen doesn’t fit the usual type of wide receiver that the Rams target. However, he is a serious weapon as a returner. He had four punt returns that went for touchdowns while averaging 26.8 yards per return. Wetjen would need a very specific role on offense, but may be able to develop as a gadget player.

251st Overall - S Michael Taaffe, Texas

This would be another pick made with special teams in mind. Taaffe is a hard-hitting safety and would be reminiscent of Nick Scott. Taaffe has extensive special teams experience and should provide value on the kick and punt coverage unit.

252nd Overall - IOL Dillon Wade, Auburn

The Rams added tackle depth on Day 2 with Keagen Trost. However, they could still use another depth piece on the inside. Wade has some tackle and guard experience. Like Trost, he’s highly experienced with 49 career starts. With four starters on expiring contracts, adding another depth piece makes sense.

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