Ranking the 5 Most Realistic Rams Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are in a ‘win-now’ type of season and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the front office take a more aggressive approach. While they didn’t make any trades last year, the Rams already made a move for Trent McDuffie and could look to add another piece. Here are five options that the Rams could consider.

1. WR AJ Brown

If a trade happens, this is the one to watch, especially with June 1 quickly approaching. It’s hard to see a world with AJ Brown and Davante Adams co-existing. With that said, Brown is younger than Adams and gives the Rams someone who can win against man coverage. Both players have concerns with their health, but Brown has still managed to be productive with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

2. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

With Jared Verse and Byron Young already in place, it’s hard to see the Rams trading for an edge rusher. However, Thibodeaux makes some sense. He’s younger than Young, who the Rams won’t be able to afford next offseason. Thibodeaux also wouldn’t cost a lot to acquire and his upcoming contract is manageable. There are questions about Thibodeaux’s health as well. After a strong 2023 season, he’s struggled to stay healthy over the last two years.

3. WR Brian Thomas Jr.

While it’s possible last year was an anomaly for Brian Thomas Jr., it’s also possible he’s not a fit in Liam Coen’s offense. Thomas may not be available now, but if the Jaguars are 2-4 entering their bye week, they could look to sell as they look ahead to the 2027 draft. It may not be a likely scenario, but it’s one to monitor.

4. EDGE Maxx Crosby/Myles Garrett

After things fell apart with the Baltimore Ravens, it seems that Crosby is content with playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026. Still, the Rams were at the center of the Crosby rumors earlier this offseason and can’t be ruled out if he becomes available later. There are some questions about Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns, as he hasn’t met with new head coach Todd Monken or shown up to OTAs. Another first-round pick to secure the Browns a 2027 franchise quarterback may get it done.

5. TE Kyle Pitts/Cole Kmet

With the Rams moving to more 12 and 13 personnel, a trade for a tight end isn’t out of the question. It depends on what the Rams get out of Terrance Ferguson in his second year. If Ferguson proves he can take that next step, a trade doesn’t make sense. However, if the Rams need to fast-track that development this year, trading for a player like Pitts is something that could be explored.

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