Rams WR Puka Nacua May Avoid NFL Discipline, Expected to Play vs. 49ers

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, questions have remained about the availability of wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked on Sunday whether Nacua and Jackson would play Week 1. “Yeah, absolutely, that's what I've heard,” said McVay.

While both players have been awaiting decisions from the NFL on a potential suspension, Nacua has also been managing a psoas injury in his groin since early August. Nacua had been missing practice, but the team was adamant that it was simply being cautious. The Rams wide receiver officially returned to practice last Sunday.

There was never any real concern that Nacua wouldn’t be ready for Week 1 with his injury. However, the possibility of a suspension was another story. Throughout the offseason, Nacua has been under a microscope after an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder and made antisemitic comments.

Nacua has claimed the incident was horseplay and denied making the comments. He also checked himself into a rehab facility earlier this offseason as he worked to better himself. The civil case was pushed back and set for 2028.

Puka Nacua May Avoid NFL Discipline

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nacua could face discipline and that it was within the realm of possibilities that he missed Week 1. However, that situation has apparently changed. Schefter is now reporting that Nacua may not face discipline at all.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Puka is going to go through the season unscathed and not face any discipline for his part in that off-the-field incident,” said Schefter. “He’s going to be out there on Thursday night against the 49ers. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to face any discipline this year.”

Puka Nacua could avoid discipline this season, per @AdamSchefter:



"I think there's a real possibility that Puka (Nacua) is going to go through this season unscathed."



(via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/8f6EZlb01k — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 7, 2026

Rams Expected to Have Nacua and Jackson for Week 1

Schefter also noted that there is still no decision on Jackson, but it looks like both players are in the clear right now. Nacua and Jackson both recently avoided the Commissioner's Exempt list However, it is worth noting that the NFL can still look into both cases, and there isn’t a deadline for when any potential discipline must be announced.

While a suspension for Nacua was a possibility given that the case was under review by the NFL, it was somewhat unlikely. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice avoided a suspension for a similar incident that was a ‘he said, she said’ situation. It’s possible in Nacua’s case, especially with no trial until 2028, that there simply isn’t enough evidence for a suspension.

The Rams will be pleased to have Nacua on the field in Week 1 for an important division matchup against the 49ers. With Super Bowl expectations, one of the only things that can derail the Rams’ season is self-inflicted mistakes off the field. That no longer appears to be an immediate concern, and the Rams can prepare for their season opener knowing that two of their most important starters are expected to be on the field.