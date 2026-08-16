Rams Stock Up, Stock Down: Ty Simpson Shines in Win Over Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams completed their first preseason game on Saturday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12. While it was only a preseason game, several performances stood out and could impact where certain players stand on the roster. Here’s stock up, stock down from the Rams’ win.

Stock Up: QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson was arguably the best rookie quarterback in the first week of the preseason. He completed 21-of-25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. While it was only a preseason game, it’s worth wondering how long Stetson Bennett can hold off Simpson for the QB2 spot. Simpson played more, but Bennett didn’t look impressive during his two drives. There was a clear gap between him and Simpson. Simpson will need to show it again next week, but the Rams have to be encouraged by what they saw.

Stock Down: QB Stetson Bennett

Throughout training camp, many would have thought that Bennett was clearly the better option to back up Matthew Stafford. He took all of the QB2 reps and was consistently praised by team media and the coaching staff. While he only played two drives, two of his six passes were inaccurate and one should have been intercepted. That’s not to say that Bennett’s experience and knowledge in the system aren’t valuable. However, the battle at QB2 certainly got interesting on Saturday.

Stock Up: RB Dean Connors

It’s hard to see Dean Connors making the roster given how deep the Rams are at running back. Ronnie Rivers didn’t play, meaning he’s likely a lock for the roster. If the Rams keep four, it will be between Connors and Jarquez Hunter. While Connors is smaller, he showed off his ability as a pass-catcher, hauling in two receiving touchdowns. At the very least, he’ll be a strong practice squad candidate.

Stock Down: WR Xavier Smith

Xavier Smith had a nice 40-yard punt return. However, outside of Ethan Evans, Harrison Mevis, and Joe Cardona, Smith was the only starting special teams player who played on Saturday. Brennan Presley and Mario Williams returned kickoffs. Smith was also still in the game late in the fourth quarter at wide receiver while Konata Mumpfield didn’t play. Smith looks to be a player on the roster bubble.

Stock Up: Rams Special Teams

Smith’s 40-yard punt return helped set up the Rams’ first touchdown of the game. Ethan Evans averaged 60.8 yards per punt and had two of his four punts land inside the 20. Additionally, Harrison Mevis went 2-for-2 kicking field goals with a long of 40 yards. It was only the first preseason game, but it was a promising performance for the special teams unit.

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