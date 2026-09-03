What to Expect From Every Rams Rookie Entering the 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Rams have a smaller rookie class than past years with only five rookies on the 53-man roster. With the Rams’ roster being so deep, they actually had to cut one of their draft picks in defensive lineman Tim Keenan III. Over the last few years, the Rams have gotten good production out of their rookie classes. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case this season. Here’s every rookie who made the initial 53-man roster and what their roles will be in Week 1 and beyond

QB Ty Simpson - 1st Round

In an ideal world, Ty Simpson doesn’t play at all as a rookie. The big question will simply be whether Simpson will be Matthew Stafford’s backup or if he is the third-string quarterback behind Stetson Bennett. If he does start the year behind Bennett, is it possible for Simpson to eventually surpass him?

Simpson’s role as a rookie will simply be to sit behind Stafford and soak in as much information as he can. The Rams will expect Simpson to take in as many mental reps as possible and learn what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL and what it means to be the quarterback of the Rams. As important as getting physical reps during the preseason was for Simpson, learning from Stafford on the sideline will be just as key to his development.

TE Max Klare - 2nd Round

It’s highly unlikely that Max Klare will have much of a role as a rookie. Klare’s rookie season will undoubtedly be a redshirt year unless the Rams have an injury at the position. The Rams will work to develop Klare as he learns behind veteran players such as Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson. Klare had a strong preseason, leading all tight ends with 12 catches. That should give the Rams something to look forward to for year two.

OT Keagen Trost - 3rd Round (Injured Reserve)

Technically speaking, Trost didn’t make the roster, but that’s only because he was placed on injured reserve. Once Trost is healthy, it’s likely the Rams will designate him to return and add him to the active roster. Trost is one of the more important depth players on the offensive line. He may start the year behind David Quessenberry as the swing tackle, but his ability to play both sides and on the interior could get him on the field if there is an injury.

WR CJ Daniels - 6th Round

Throughout training camp, it was thought that CJ Daniels could push for the third wide receiver spot. However, the Rams kept Xavier Smith on the roster and then traded for Tutu Atwell. Both of those moves could limit Daniels’ opportunity in the offense.

At the very least, Daniels should provide good depth at wide receiver. Given that he had an impressive offseason, it’s certainly possible the Rams work him into the offense as the season progresses. He could have a larger role in the second half of the season.

EDGE Wesley Bailey - UDFA

One of the biggest surprises on the 53-man roster was edge rusher Wesley Bailey making the cut. The surprise wasn’t necessarily Bailey making the roster, but the fact that he made it as an undrafted free agent. Bailey earned his spot in large part because of his 10 pressure performance against the New Orleans Saints. When Bailey was on the field, he made his presence felt.

With that said, it would be surprising to see Bailey have much of a role as a rookie. He could potentially rotate on defense, but the Rams will likely trust their veteran players more often. His best chance to see the field will be on special teams.

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