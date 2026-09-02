What the Rams’ Final Roster Reveals About the Front Office’s Vision

When the Los Angeles Rams announced their 53-man roster on Sunday, there weren’t too many surprises. However, the structure of the overall roster provides a clear picture of the Rams’ goals and what the front office and Sean McVay are valuing this season.

It goes back to free agency and how the Rams handled the draft. This was a team that addressed its roster needs with experienced players and built for the future with their draft class. While the Rams found a roster spot for undrafted free agent edge rusher Wesley Bailey, the Rams mostly prioritized experience.

Rams Prioritize Versatility on Offense

There has been a lot of focus this offseason on the Rams potentially leaning into more 12 and 13 personnel. When the Rams drafted tight end Max Klare in the second round, it signaled that shift and that he was the future. After the Rams found success in multiple tight end sets last season, it’s no surprise they would want to continue to build on that going forward.

While many would have expected the Rams to remain light at wide receiver, they made the shocking decision of keeping seven players at the position. It’s only the second time in the McVay era that the Rams have kept seven wide receivers on the initial roster. Back in 2022, the Rams kept seven wide receivers, but also only kept three tight ends. On the initial 53-man roster, the Rams have five tight ends and seven wide receivers.

It’s certainly an odd choice. However, it’s possible the Rams don’t want to be tied to one offensive identity and want to be able to remain flexible. It’s true that the Rams did run the most plays out of 13 personnel last season. However, after running 47 percent of their offense out of 13 personnel in Week 10, that number dropped to 18 percent in Week 12. In Week 13, the Rams ran 82 percent of their offense out of 11 personnel. The next week, that dropped to 38 percent.

By staying heavy at wide receiver and tight end, the Rams can remain flexible, and they aren’t stuck operating out of one personnel grouping as they have been in the past. If the Rams need to use heavier tight end sets, they have the personnel to do so. If they need to adjust to more of a spread offense against another opponent, they have that flexibility.

It’s partially why the Rams opted to trade for wide receiver Tutu Atwell and move on from Jarquez Hunter. There’s no doubt that moving on from Hunter was difficult, but in a season where the expectation is to win a Super Bowl, the Rams are valuing experience.

Experience and Defined Roles Won Out in Close Decisions

With an average age of 27 years and 214 days, the Rams have one of the oldest rosters in the NFL. This is a team that values experience and players who have been there before. It’s also why they were able to justify trading away Jared Verse for Myles Garrett. Obviously, it was Myles Garrett, but he’s also the more proven player.

Throughout the offseason, the Rams have had a need at their third wide receiver spot. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are a great duo. However, behind them, the Rams have Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, and CJ Daniels.

The average age of each NFL team based on their 53-man roster, per @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/Pp4D3bTsSZ — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 31, 2026

The Rams can be excited about the upside of Mumpfield and Daniels while also understanding that they are young players who would do better in smaller roles early in their careers. Atwell may have played behind Smith and Mumpfield at times last year, but he’s at least an experienced player they can trust if needed. All of those players also have different skill sets.

On the final two offensive plays last year, the Rams targeted rookies Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield. If the Rams are in a big spot this year, leaning on unproven rookies to come up big in those moments is something they would like to avoid.

It’s the same logic for keeping Ronnie Rivers. Rivers may not be an exciting player, but he’s someone who the Rams trust and is a valued special teams contributor. For as good as Hunter was during the preseason, he was limited on special teams. While Dean Connors is an exciting player, he’s still an undrafted free agent who needs to develop. Rivers has also been in the system since 2022. Most draft picks have the inside track to a roster spot. The Rams cut seventh-round pick Tim Keenan and placed him on the practice squad.

That’s not to say that player development doesn’t matter. The Rams are still giving opportunities to young players, with Bailey being the best example. He was a long shot to make the roster at the beginning of training camp and earned a spot.

As you go through top to bottom, the collective, it’s as special of a group as the individuals, but ultimately it is how we come together as a team," said McVay. "When you go through each position feel really grateful and each guy has a special story and has as a role that they've carved out. You either maintain it or you got the ability to be able to change it."

Rams Want Players They Can Trust in Key Moments

Experience and defined roles will win out in close decisions. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson has been the third-string quarterback all summer behind Stetson Bennett. Despite being a second-round pick, Max Klare is the TE5 on the roster. If the Rams needed to, they would likely turn to David Quessenberry at tackle over Keagen Trost.

The takeaway here isn’t that the Rams favor veterans. However, depth wins championships, and the Rams need depth they can trust in a pinch. When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, they had to rely on Joe Noteboom at left tackle. In the Super Bowl with Higbee out, Brycen Hopkins made some key plays late in that game. Following Odell Beckham’s ACL tear, the Rams struggled to get other wide receivers outside of Cooper Kupp involved in the offense. That’s not necessarily a position the Rams want to be in again.

The Rams Are Built to Win Now

For the most part, the Rams have built the core of this roster to win now. Aaron Donald returned to the team at 35 years old, and they traded for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. The Rams understand that the window to win with Matthew Stafford is closing. They haven’t completely sacrificed player development or the future, but their focus is clearly on winning now.

This is a roster that’s very top-heavy. They’ve invested heavily in top-end talent, trading away multiple first-round picks for elite-caliber players like McDuffie and Garrett. They do lack some depth, but it’s the risk they’ve taken. They addressed their biggest needs this offseason on defense and now have a star player at each level.

The Rams aren’t all-in in the traditional sense, but they are trying to maximize the current Stafford window while maintaining enough young talent to avoid falling off a cliff afterward. They’ve surrounded their stars with experienced players they can trust. The result is a roster built around versatility, defined roles, and proven star talent. The Rams believe they have a good chance at winning the Super Bowl this year, and their 53-man roster reflects that.

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