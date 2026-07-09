Training Camp Could Determine Stetson Bennett's Future With Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams look ahead to training camp in a few weeks, all eyes will be on the two quarterbacks behind Matthew Stafford. While it may not be a true backup quarterback competition, many will be watching Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson.

The stakes for both players are pretty obvious. For Simpson, he was the 13th overall pick and will need to show that he’s continued to learn and grow from the reps that he took during OTAs. The Rams will be expecting him to take another step forward in his development. This comes after an OTA period in which Simpson nor Bennett separated themselves.

Bennett Faces a Pivotal Summer

In Bennett’s case, this is his fourth year in the system and the first time since his rookie year that he’s truly entered training camp as the backup behind Stafford. McVay did not tremendous growth from Bennett during OTAs. He has had some shaky moments in past years, but last summer was undoubtedly his best. He threw five touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating of 105.7. Bennett also led a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over the last few seasons, the Rams have kept three quarterbacks on the roster, and that will likely be the case again in 2026. Still, Bennett will be looking to solidify himself as the experienced backup quarterback as he competes against a rookie.

A New Direction at Quarterback

By drafting Simpson in the first round, the overall foundation of the Rams’ quarterback room changed. When Bennett was drafted, he was seen as a player who could develop into a long-term backup option. However, prior to this offseason, it was thought that the Rams could ride out Stafford and then potentially use Bennett as a bridge to their next quarterback.

Despite Bennett playing better during the preseason last year, by drafting Simpson, it’s clear that the Rams don’t necessarily see him as a starter. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a role on the team. He understands the system and is like having another coach in the quarterback room.

The Value of Knowing McVay's System

It was the same mindset behind the Rams keeping John Wolford around for as long as they did. He didn’t have the size or skillset to be relied on consistently as a starter. However, he understood the ins and outs of the system. It was like having another coach on the roster, but it gets to a point where that no longer holds value.

The Rams are in a similar predicament with Bennett as they enter the 2026 season. Bennett is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Rams will be looking to see some continued growth. They need Bennett to look like a player who has been in the system for four years.

Rams Face an Interesting Contract Decision

A benefit that the Rams do have with Bennett is that he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of next season. Unlike most drafted rookies, Bennett only has three accrued seasons due to him taking a year off as a rookie to deal with things off the field. Instead of being an unrestricted free agent, the Rams will retain Bennett’s rights.

Still, Bennett's largest cap number throughout his rookie contract has been $1.3 million. It’s unlikely that the Rams would give Bennett a first or second-round tender. A first-round tender would cost them $8.7 million while a second-round tender would cost $6.3 million. However, even if the Rams were to give Bennett an original-round tender or right of first refusal-tender, it would still cost over $3.5 million.

When the Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the 2025 season, it was a one-year, $3.05 million deal. It seems unlikely that the Rams would pay Bennett that amount, especially if they don’t trust him enough to start. At this point, Bennett hasn’t shown to be worth $3 million.

The Cost of Keeping Bennett

If the Rams are going to keep Bennett on the roster beyond this season, he needs to prove his value. Through four years, Bennett hasn’t taken a single snap during the regular season. When the Rams rested Stafford in Week 18 in 2024, they went to Garoppolo rather than seeing what they had in Bennett.

Ideally, Simpson shows enough growth this season to the point that the Rams can move on from Bennett and he becomes the sole backup in 2027 before potentially becoming the starter in 2028. The Rams can then sign a cheap veteran or draft another quarterback that they can develop behind Simpson.

The only realistic scenario where the Rams may bring Bennett back at the restricted free agent price is if Stafford retires and he remains the experienced backup. However, even if the Rams don’t bring Bennett back at the restricted free agent price, they could still re-sign him. Bennett would simply be allowed to sign anywhere else as well.

The Rams did this with Keir Thomas. Rather than tendering him, the team brought him back on a one-year prove-Beit deal. It’s possible that the Rams could do the same with Bennett after the season.

This Summer Could Decide Bennett's Future

Bennett provides value because of his experience in the system, but the Rams will need to decide how much that experience is worth. This is a big offseason for Bennett as he competes for the backup quarterback role with Simpson. If Simpson surpasses him early in training camp, it may be fair to say that Bennett has hit his ceiling and it’s time to move on. However, if Bennett shows continued development, that’s a player worth keeping around.

Much like Wolford in the past, Bennett doesn’t have the physical tools to be relied on as a starter. By the end of training camp and the preseason, the Rams should have a much better idea of whether Bennett can be part of their future at quarterback. The Rams drafted their quarterback of the future in Simpson during the draft, but Bennett still has the potential to be the team’s long-term backup, which is what he was drafted to be.

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