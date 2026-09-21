Rams vs. Giants Week 2 Preview: Prediction, Matchups, and Players to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their home opener against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2. After losing 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia in Week 1, the Rams will be looking to bounce back. However, if the Rams are going to win, they’ll need to do it without Myles Garrett and potentially Puka Nacua.

In Week 1, the Giants looked like a more organized team with John Harbaugh leading the way. The Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys as quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns.

Rams Offense vs. Giants Defense

It’s looking like the Rams could be without Nacua on Monday night against the Giants. That’s going to put more pressure on the tight ends to get involved in the passing game. Additionally, the Giants’ defensive line has a lot of talent with the ability to take over a game. The offensive line is going to have to be on its ‘A-game’ to keep Stafford upright.

Matchup to Watch: Rams TEs vs. Arvell Reese

In the case that the Rams are without Nacua, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams make their tight ends a focal point of the offense. McVay has done well in the past taking advantage of young linebackers and their eye discipline. Arvell Reese is a talented player, but he allowed three receptions on three targets and a touchdown in Week 1.

Another matchup worth pointing out is the Giants’ edge rushers and the Rams’ offensive tackles. Abdul Carter is a speed threat who could pose issues for Warren McClendon on the right side. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns are also very good. If the Rams play in 13 personnel, that should help their offensive tackles as they can chip with a tight end. Still, McClendon and Alaric Jackson are going to play a big role in keeping Stafford upright.

Rams Defense vs. Giants Offense

Last week, the Rams struggled to stop the run, allowing a 56.7 percent rushing success rate. It simply wasn’t good enough for a team that prioritized being able to stop the run in 2025. The Giants did some creative things in the run game against the Cowboys. If the Rams are going to find success on Monday night, the defense is going to have to be much more disciplined in the run game than they were last week.

Matchup to Watch: Francis Mauigoa and John Michael Schmitz Jr. vs. Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is set to make his debut on Monday night against the Giants. After two years away, it will be interesting to see what Donald’s level still is. With Myles Garrett out at least the next four weeks, the Rams are going to need the best version of Donald. If Donald lines up inside, Chris Shula could look to get him matched up against rookie Francis Mauigoa and fourth-year center John Michael Schmitz Jr., who has struggled at times in pass protection.

Prediction

As the Rams enter Week 2, they are staring an 0-2 record in the face at home on Monday Night Football. The Giants don’t look to be the same team that struggled last season, as John Harbaugh has given them an identity. It’s not going to be easy without Nacua and Garrett. This is likely going to be a game in which the Rams have to claw out an ugly win. This could be a defensive struggle while the offense does just enough.



​Prediction: Rams 27, Giants 20

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