As the Los Angeles Rams enter Week 7, they have been hit hard by the injury bug. Wide receiver Davante Adams, along with defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, was placed on injured reserve this week. Additionally, wide receiver Puka Nacua’s status is uncertain as he manages a calf injury suffered in practice.

It seems as if wherever the Rams turn, another injury pops up. Every day brings another player dealing with some sort of injury. If the Rams are without Nacua and Adams on Sunday, it could force them to go to the practice squad.With injuries forcing the Rams to rely more on their depth, it seemed like a good time to take an updated look at the practice squad. As a reminder, teams are allowed to elevate a player off the practice squad three times during the regular season.

S Nick Andersen

Andersen had some strong moments in the preseason, but it would be surprising to see him on the active roster unless injuries dictate it. That’s especially the case as the Rams re-signed Tanner Ingle to the practice squad after cutting him. With that said, given some of the issues on special teams, Andersen’s tackling ability could be beneficial there at some point. Andersen was one of the better special teams players for the Rams in the preseason.

iOL Austin Blaske

While Austin Blaske showed some promise in the preseason, the practice squad is the best spot for him right now. The Rams will continue developing him throughout the season. At some point, he could take Justin Dedich’s role as a reliable depth player on the interior.

P Jack Bouwmeester

Given some of the inconsistencies on special teams, Jack Bouwmeester could absolutely find his way on the active roster at some point. The Rams and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone don’t seem sold on Evans, who might be on the hot seat. Bouwmeester is part of the International Player Pathway Program.

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

The Rams may like what they saw from Fourqurean during the preseason, but he’s behind Cam Lampkin on the practice squad depth chart. When the Rams needed cornerback depth last week against the Cardinals, they went to Lampkin. Still, Fourqurean is a player they’ll continue developing.

OL Blake Hance

Hance is a veteran player who gives the Rams some depth at offensive tackle. The Rams like Bill Murray more, but if they got into an injury pinch, Hance would likely be one of the first players they call up.

DL Jalen Hunt

Following the Rams placing Poona Ford on injured reserve, they signed Jalen Hunt. Hunt was an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending seven years in college. He fits the Rams’ profile on the defensive line and will provide depth at that spot with Ford out for the season. Hunt may not see the active roster this season, but the Rams have done well developing players on the defensive line.

JALEN HUNT ALL UP IN THE BACKFIELD 💪 pic.twitter.com/9kV6j1ot6c — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 15, 2025

S Tanner Ingle

The Rams cut Ingle after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 given some of the issues on special teams. However, they brought him back to the practice squad. Ingle hasn’t seen the active roster since, but he’s clearly someone the Rams like as they keep bringing him back.



Practice Squad Elevations: 1

LB Eric Kendricks

Heading into Week 7, Nate Landman will be out with a concussion. Kendricks is expected to get called up to the active roster for the game against the Raiders. The Rams signed Kendricks two weeks ago to provide experienced linebacker depth and another player who could contribute on special teams if needed. Kendricks will make his Rams debut on Sunday.

ERIC KENDRICKS KNOCKS IT AWAY



49ERS BALL 😳



SFvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YS7jtonSGC — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

CB Cam Lampkin

Lampkin has spent the last few years developing in the Rams’ system. An argument can be made that he should’ve made the final 53-man roster at the beginning of the season, but the Rams were able to keep him on the practice squad. Lampkin was called up last week with Trent McDuffie injured. He’ll be someone the Rams keep readily available if they need help at cornerback.



Practice Squad Elevations: 2

LB Elias Neal

During the first few weeks of the season, the Rams elevated Elias Neal from the practice squad to contribute on special teams. Given that teams are only allowed to elevate players off of the practice squad three times, Neal hasn’t been elevated in a few weeks. It’s potentially why the Rams also signed Kendricks. Neal is someone the Rams will continue developing.



Practice Squad Elevations: 2

EDGE Garrett Nelson

Nelson was an in-season addition by the Rams as they signed him before last week’s game against the Cardinals. Nelson gives the Rams some depth on the edge with Myles Garrett injured. Josaiah Stewart was also managing an injury at the time. Nelson spent time with the Saints this offseason before getting cut. He has never played in a regular-season game, and that likely won’t change with the Rams.

DL Bill Norton

The Rams have been developing Bill Norton over the last few seasons on the defensive line. He struggled in the preseason, but Norton is a player the Rams have kept around. However, it says a lot that they added Hunt in the wake of Ford going on injured reserve. Norton is still a developmental player at the position.

WR Brennan Presley

Over the past two seasons, Brennan Presley has been a standout in the preseason. However, he hasn’t made an appearance on the active roster. If the Rams are without Nacua on Sunday, Presley may get the call. The Rams may still rely on some of their more experienced players, but Presley has shown that he can make plays when he’s gotten a chance.

Ty Simpson delivers a TD strike to Brennan Presley 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5Dc65aRqbk — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

TE Dan Villari

It was surprising back in Week 4 when the Rams didn’t bring Dan Villari up from the practice squad. The Rams were thin at tight end with Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson out. It’s possible the Rams simply see Villari as a developmental tight end this season.

RB Jordan Waters

After the Rams placed Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve, there was some consideration given to bringing up Jordan Waters.. However, the Rams opted for Dean Connors instead. Waters remains a player the Rams like and will continue to develop.

CB Damarion Williams

Williams gives the Rams some experienced cornerback depth on the practice squad and was signed last week. Given that the Rams have used up two of Lampkin’s practice squad elevations, Williams could see the active roster at some point. He was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and spent time with the Seahawks in 2024.

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