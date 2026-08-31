Roster cutdown day is one of the more difficult days on the NFL calendar as teams are forced to get their rosters down from around 90 players to 53. While that means over 1,000 players will get cut, it can also provide a new opportunity. On Monday, teams will have the opportunity to claim players off of waivers who were cut. Given the overall strength of the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, it’s unlikely that they put in any claims. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t.

The Rams hold the 29th priority in the waiver order, which could make it difficult to land some of the more coveted players available. Here is one player from each team that the Rams should consider claiming off of waivers.

Atlanta Falcons - OT Riley Mahlman

The Falcons have a few players the Rams should be interested in, especially at tackle. Riley Mahlman is a developmental tackle, but the Falcons also waived Wanya Morris after just trading for him. A player like Morris could be good tackle depth. Mahlman was a seventh-round pick last year and had a solid preseason.

Arizona Cardinals - LB Eugene Asante

Heading into the 2026 season, the Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. If a player can’t make that roster, it’s probably not a good sign. Still, Eugene Asante is a developmental linebacker who could be a good stash.

Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Adisa Isaac

If there is one position where the Rams do have some depth, it’s at EDGE. With that said, you can never have too many pass rushers. Isaac is a former third-round pick and could have some upside.

Buffalo Bills - OT Chase Lundt

One tackle that the Rams should put in a claim for is Chase Lundt. Lundt was a raw prospect coming out of UConn, but he’s 6’8, 305 pounds. The Rams have done well developing tackles in the past and Lundt could be a good candidate for that. He just hasn't worked in Buffalo.

UConn tackle Chase Lundt is one of the most athletic run blockers I’ve ever seen at the college level. Executing these pulls/climbs/backside cutoffs at almost 6-7 is absurd



pic.twitter.com/z3QBBXo6b6 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) December 26, 2024

Carolina Panthers - iOL Nick Samac

The Rams could use some center depth and Nick Samac was the highest-graded center via PFF during the preseason. He could be someone worth signing and then stashing on the practice squad.

Chicago Bears - OT Kiran Amedgadjie

In the same way that Chase Lundt could be worth a flier, the same can be said about Kiran Amedgadjie. Amedgadjie has developmental traits worth betting on. If the right coaching staff can get him to his potential, he’s a starting-caliber player.

Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Isaiah Foskey

It’s not often that a former second-round pick becomes available. Foskey is a player who the Rams were connected to in the 2023 NFL Draft and he simply hasn’t worked out for the Bengals. Again, the Rams have good edge depth, but Foskey is a talented player worth adding to the mix.

Isaiah Foskey should be on a 53-man roster, I am just not sure that it will be in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/FzU4V2fJiX — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) August 23, 2026

Cleveland Browns - EDGE Jamil Muhammad

Much like the Cardinals, if a player can’t make the Browns roster, it’s probably not a great sign. The Rams found Wesley Bailey as an undrafted free agent, but adding Muhammad to the practice squad wouldn’t be a bad thing, but adding to the practice squad wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Dallas Cowboys - RB Israel Abanikanda

After trading away Jarquez Hunter, the Rams only have three running backs. It’s unlikely they add a fourth to the active roster, but Abanikanda isn’t a bad option and the Rams would have gotten a close look at him during the two teams’ joint practice.

Denver Broncos - LB Red Murdock

The Rams need some developmental linebackers on their practice squad. Nikhai Hill-Green didn’t work out and Elias Neal has been on the practice squad for a few seasons. The Rams had success with Shaun Dolac last year and Red Murdock was his teammate at Buffalo. Taurean York is another name to watch. York has shorter arms, but managed to overcome that at Texas A&M.

Red Murdock had a very promising debut for the #Broncos.



Play strength to fight through screens and exceptional open-field tackling ability highlight his preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/ahMWDvuKyQ — Andy (@AndyyNFL) August 17, 2026

Detroit Lions - LB Troy Reeder

It’s usually at this point of the story that I make sure people are still paying attention. No, the Rams should not re-sign Troy Reeder despite him being available.

Green Bay Packers - RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Again, the Rams don’t have a lot of running back depth. Pierre Strong Jr. is an intriguing option and brings some special teams value.

Pierre Strong Jr. with a 68-yard kick return 🔥



GBvsDEN on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QpchpKwmr0 — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

Houston Texans - S Alijah Huzzie

When it comes to the safety position, the Rams are pretty set. However, the Texans have one of the best defenses and secondaries in the NFL. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to try and take some of what they’re doing.

Indianapolis Colts - WR Anthony Gould/OT Blake Freeland

The Rams have good wide receiver depth, but Anthony Gould is someone that could be worth signing. He’s someone who could work in the slot, but also brings a good special teams skill set as a punt returner. Blake Freeland is a tackle with all of the physical tools. If the Rams could develop him, it’s a low-risk, high-reward signing.

Jacksonville Jaguars - LB Jack Kiser

Kiser was one of my favorite linebacker prospects last season and is a player who would fit perfectly in the Rams’ locker room. He is an older prospect with a limited skill set. However, the Rams could use a player like him on the practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs - LB Wessley Bissainthe

Over the next few teams, there is going to be a common theme. That theme is the linebacker position. Bissainthe played well against the Rams in the first preseason game.

Las Vegas Raiders - LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

Sorey was another one of my favorite linebacker sleeper prospects in this last draft. He does well in coverage and showed that in the preseason.

Los Angeles Chargers - LB Junior Colson

If the Rams do sign a linebacker off of waivers, it should be Junior Colson. Colson is a former third-round pick and played well during the preseason. PFF graded him as the fifth-best linebacker. He could be worth a flier.

Miami Dolphins - RB Jarquez Hunter

Wouldn’t it be something if the Rams traded Hunter for Tutu Atwell and still managed to get him back? Hunter didn’t make the Dolphins’ roster. It’s unlikely that the Rams do put in a claim for him, but it would be interesting nonetheless.

Minnesota Vikings - iOL Joshua Gray

Joshua Gray was an experienced interior offensive line prospect out of Oregon State last season. He was someone I saw as a potential fit, but he hasn’t worked out in Minnesota.

New England Patriots - EDGE Bradyn Swinson

During the 2025 draft process, Swinson was one of my favorite edge prospects. The Rams found Wesley Bailey as an undrafted free agent, but Swinson could be worth signing.

New Orleans Saints - WR Bub Means

The Rams have good wide receiver depth, but it wouldn’t hurt to add another player or two. Bub Means was impressive for the Saints all summer and the Rams would have gotten a good look at him during the joint practice. Ronnie Bell is a player to add here as well as someone who has experience in the offense. Bell was formerly drafted by the 49ers.

New York Giants - OT Evan Neal

Neal is a former top-10 pick and unfortunately hasn’t worked out with the New York Giants. A change of scenery could be good. He’s still just 25 and would be a low-risk signing. Neal has moved inside to guard in recent years, but he still has the physical attributes to be a good player. Jalin Hyatt was also cut by the Giants and is an intriguing option at wide receiver.

New York Jets - DL Mazi Smith

Smith is another former first-round pick and has athletic traits worth betting on. He didn’t work with the Dallas Cowboys and was just cut by the Jets. The Rams could use a nose tackle like Smith behind Poona Ford.

Nate Lynn (@natelynn99) with the well-timed chop spin. Beats the quick setting OL inside & gets one of two sacks on the night.



Great job by Mazi Smith on contain to keep the QB in the pocket! #PassRush #NYJets pic.twitter.com/hC2XozcKIw — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 22, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles - DL Uar Bernard, S Cole Wisniewski

Last year, the Eagles claimed the Rams’ most impressive undrafted free agent off of waivers in Willie Lampkin. It’s only right that the Rams get them back. Uar Bernard is very raw, but the talent is there. The Eagles also cut Cole Wisniewski who was one of my favorite safety prospects in the draft.

Uar Bernard every football snap in life. pic.twitter.com/FV2V6qCjiX — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 23, 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers - TE Lake McRee

The Rams traded away Mark Redman on Sunday and could look to add another tight end. Lake McRee had a solid preseason with the Steelers and would be good depth to have at the position.

Lake McRee leaps in for SIX



PITvsBUF on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VVjHiTHUzT — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2026

San Francisco 49ers - CB Darrell Luter Jr.

It’s never a bad idea to steal from your rivals. The Rams got good cornerback play out of Al’Zillion Hamilton and Nyzier Fourqurean. Still, Luter is a former fifth-round pick with experience in the NFC West.

Seattle Seahawks - NT Deven Eastern

During the draft process, Deven Eastern was one of my favorite nose tackle prospects. After cutting Tim Keenan III, the Rams could look at Eastern. The Seahawks also cut wide receiver Ricky White.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Mohammad Kamara

Kamara was injured pretty badly in the final preseason game, but he’s someone the Rams could claim and then place in injured reserve. Kamara was an intriguing edge prospect during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans - QB Will Levis

It’s unlikely that the Rams would put in a claim for Will Levis, even if he does provide more upside than Stetson Bennett. Still, having Levis behind Ty Simpson would make for an intriguing quarterback room. The Titans also cut offensive lineman Cordell Volson.

Washington Commanders - WR Nick Nash

If the Rams claim a wide receiver, Nick Nash is someone to keep tabs on. Nash led the NCAA in receiving during his final year at San Jose State and appeared like he would be a strong fit for the Rams’ offense. Nash brings a good vertical threat. Last year with the Atlanta Falcons, Nash had 12 receptions for 136 yards during the preseason in an offense similar to the one the Rams run.