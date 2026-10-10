Rams Week 5 Injury Report: Aaron Donald Among Three Starters Set to Return vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are set to get multiple starters back as they head into Week 5 to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. After missing last week, tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all look to be ready to go for Monday’s game. The only player with a game designation on Saturday’s injury report was safety Quentin Lake, who is listed as questionable.

Rams Final Injury Report Week 5 | Rams Media

Lake didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday with a hip injury, but was upgraded to limited on Saturday. There wasn’t too much concern with Lake this week with the Rams just being smart with him given his workload this season.

“He got it when he fell backwards on something so it's a weird deal, but he's doing good,” said McVay this week. “We're just being smart with him. He's played so many snaps. We just wanted to be smart.”

Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart also didn’t practice earlier in the week, but was limited on Saturday. Stewart wasn’t given a game designation and presumably will be good to play. The same can be said about linebacker Nate Landman, who has been banged up over the last couple of weeks. Landman was a full participant on Saturday.

While Donald didn’t practice on Saturday, that has been his routine this season. All indications are that Donald will play. Speaking to the media this week, Donald said, “I'm planning to play this week.”

The Rams missed Colby Parkinson last week, as they were unable to utilize their usual 13 personnel packages with three tight ends. Without Parkinson, the Rams utilized 11 personnel at an 88 percent rate, which was their highest since Week 5 of last season. Cornerback Jaylen Watson is also set to make his return. Josh Wallace played well in his absence, but getting Watson back will provide a big boost to the Rams’ secondary.

“They're good to go," McVay said.

On the Bills’ side, defensive lineman Ed Oliver and wide receiver Joshua Palmer have already been ruled out. The Rams will certainly be watching the status of wide receiver DJ Moore before Monday’s game. Moore is officially listed as questionable along with defensive lineman Landman Jackson and cornerback Dee Alford.

The Rams have struggled to find consistency through the first four weeks of the season, but getting healthier should help as they look to build on last week's win over the Eagles. With Donald, Parkinson, and Watson expected to return, the Rams will have several key pieces back in place for one of their toughest matchups of the season.

Other Notes

Many have been waiting for head coach Sean McVay to provide an update on Myles Garrett this week. Garrett is eligible to return to practice next week, but McVay noted on Saturday that he doesn’t expect the Rams to open his practice window. Reports this week have indicated that it’s more likely that Garrett returns in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. "He’s making good progress, but what I will say is he's not ready to say whether we'll open that window or not," said McVay. "He's making good progress as far as what that timeline looks like. It's week to week in terms of how he feels, but I would say it's more likely that we do not start his clock next week."

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