A big theme this week for the Los Angeles Rams has been whether they can find some consistency. The Rams have the No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense, but the 32nd-ranked special teams unit. They have a top-five offense but are just 19th in points per game. They have a top-5 offense, but are just 19th in points per game.

If the Rams are going to become the team that many expected coming into the season, they need to find consistency. This is a team that’s been penalized 21 times over the last two weeks, the most in a two-game stretch under head coach Sean McVay. They have a -5 turnover differential through four games, which is tied for 28th in the NFL. Untimely turnovers, penalties, and special teams gaffes have been a recurring problem for this team.

“I'm interested to see how we can play cleaner football,” said McVay on Monday. “We have to play better. We have to consistently do it in all three phases and we have to earn the right to play better quality football. We have to all coach better too.”

Rams Still Searching for Consistency

The Rams are doing things that we aren’t accustomed to seeing from a McVay-coached team. That’s what makes the penalties and untimely mistakes so baffling at times. McVay can become pass-happy at times, but over 100 pass attempts in a two-game stretch is unheard of even for him. Sunday marked the first time since 2012 that Stafford had 50 or more attempts in back-to-back games.

Through four weeks, Matthew Stafford has an EPA per pass of -0.01. At this time last year, it was 0.15. Stafford starting the season slowly is nothing unusual, but his mistakes have cost the Rams in big moments or put them in difficult positions.

“Definitely room for improvement. There have been some really bright moments and some stuff I'm really proud of and stuff that I definitely wish I could take back to help us be in a better position to win games,” said Stafford. “I want to do everything I can to put our team in the best position to succeed. I've done that sometimes this year and other times I have not. I want to make sure that I do that at a more consistent clip moving forward.”

Given that teams no longer play their starters in the preseason, there is some belief that it can take those first three or four weeks for starters to get up to speed. The Rams have now played four games. There are no more excuses.

Coming into the season, this was a team with high expectations, and they have yet to really play up to that level. A lot of that is because of the lack of consistency. After coming back from 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams seemed to find something. They’ll have a chance on Monday night to show whether they can carry that over or if it was just another flash in the pan.

"It's that time of the year where you're establishing your identity both schematically and the mentality that you play with," said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. "There are things that we can do to take care of stuff that we can control so that's been an area of emphasis for us, especially this week."

Around the Rams

Rams Taking Patient Approach With Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich

Prior to the season, the Rams placed a pair of offensive linemen in Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich on injured reserve. Trost injured his hamstring in the first preseason game and Dedich managed a hand injury all summer. With the Rams having played four games, both players are eligible to come off of injured reserve. However, it doesn’t appear as if the Rams are in any rush to do so.

“Those guys, they could,” said McVay. “We could open that up, but that's not a conversation that we've had at this point.”

It makes sense for the Rams to hold off for now, as both players are depth pieces and not immediate starters. The Rams only have eight injured reserve return designations to use and they are already set to use two on Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson. There’s a chance one or both are activated at some point, but given the current health of the offensive line, the Rams are waiting.

When Will Myles Garrett Return to Practice?

McVay was asked on Thursday whether Garrett will return to practice after his four-week injured reserve window. Monday night will mark Garrett’s fourth game that he’s missed and he’ll be eligible to return.

“I'm not sure yet,” said McVay. “I know that the rehab is progressing well. He's looked good in the meetings.”

The Rams’ head coach had previously mentioned that he would have more of an update, but that was not the case on Thursday. With that said, based on reports that exist, the Rams remain hopeful that Garrett will return next week, but Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders is more realistic. Garrett had a six-week timeline, which would have put him on track to return in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that was more of a worst-case scenario. Garrett has been progressing ahead of that.

Rams Expect Terrance Ferguson Back After Four Games

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Eagles, the Rams placed Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve. Just when Ferguson was starting to have a positive impact on the offense and become a featured piece, a medial ankle sprain has forced him to miss time.

Ferguson will have to miss four games, which would put his return in Week 8 against the Chargers. Based on what McVay said on the Coach McVay Show this week with JB Long, it doesn’t seem like Ferguson will miss any more time beyond that.

“He’ll be back. He’ll be ready to go after those four weeks,” McVay said.

3 Things I Think

1. Don't Expect the Rams to Make a Splash at the Trade Deadline

I wouldn’t expect the Rams to be active at the trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they won’t make a move, but it would be very difficult for them to do anything significant. It’s possible the Rams will see Myles Garrett’s return and getting Terrance Ferguson back as in-season additions.

There are a few things to note here. The Rams currently only have around $981,000 in cap space. That’s by far the lowest in the NFL. It would be nearly impossible for them to take on another contract at that number. TThe Rams also don’t have a lot of draft capital to send away. They don’t have a first- or third-round pick next year. If they moved that second-round pick, they wouldn’t select until the fourth round. Additionally, they don’t have a second-round pick in 2028. While the Rams could use a third wide receiver, it just isn’t something that will be in the cards.

2. Rams Lose to Bills Before Going on a Winning Streak

It’s certainly possible that the Rams will beat the Bills on Monday night. The Bills are dealing with injuries in the secondary, which will provide the Rams an opportunity to get something going in the passing game. However, the Bills are coming off of a loss last week and will be ready to play a clean game.

A loss to the Bills isn’t the worst thing. That would put the Rams at 2-3 with two of their three losses against AFC opponents. The Rams can ‘get right’ against the Cardinals in Week 6 and then the schedule lightens up. It’s possible the Rams could rattle off six straight wins before playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. A Week 14 matchup against the 49ers will then provide an opportunity to avenge their loss in Week 1.

3. Rams Didn't Sign Eric Kendricks Just for Special Teams

The Rams signed Eric Kendricks this week, which came as a bit of a surprise. While some have speculated that Kendricks is a special teams addition, it may have been more than that. Some of Kendricks’ early role may come on special teams. The Rams have already used two of Eli Neal’s three roster elevations. Grant Stuard is also dealing with an injury this week.

However, at 34, Kendricks likely wouldn’t have signed on simply to play special teams. He’s beyond that point of his career. His addition will give the Rams some flexibility to manage Nate Landman’s injury if needed, while also allowing Kendricks to rotate in alongside Omar Speights. He may have a bigger role once he settles in.

Eric Kendricks is joining the Los Angeles Rams! 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/CKNjIj1sO0 — Bent Outta Shape (@BentOuttaShape_) October 7, 2026

From the Injury Report

Rams Friday Injury Report | Rams Media

On Friday, several players had their designations upgraded. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was limited on Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday. The same can be said about tight end Colby Parkinson. The Rams will be glad to have both players back against the Bills.

“I feel good. I feel a lot better than I did so that's good," said Donald. "I'm planning to play this week."

Additionally, Landman was upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited participant on Friday.

Grant Stuard, Josaiah Stewart, and Quentin Lake remain players to watch. Stewart played against the Eagles after showing up on the injury report late last week. The Rams will need Stewart as he’s played well in place of Garrett. Lake not practicing for a second consecutive day is certainly concerning. McVay said on Thursday that it was minor, but it’s something to keep an eye on when Saturday’s final injury report is released.

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