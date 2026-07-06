How a Potential Aaron Donald Return Would Affect the Rams' Depth Chart

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, one of the biggest questions that remains is whether Aaron Donald will return to the team for the 2026 season. Following the Rams trading for edge rusher Myles Garrett, there has been speculation of a potential Donald return. Donald has reportedly been seriously considering coming out of retirement to play with Garrett.

If Donald does opt to return and come out of retirement, the Rams will most certainly figure out the details from a money and roster standpoint. Donald may not be the player that he was, but Shula will find a role that fits the player he is now.

Braden Fiske Affected Most by Potential Aaron Donald Return

When it comes to the defensive line, the Rams have a lot of depth. Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske have been reliable starters as Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton, and Larrell Murchison round out the depth. The Rams also drafted Tim Keenan III.

However, if the Rams were to add Donald, that would definitely change the picture for a few players. Fiske would likely be the player most affected by a Donald return. Over the last two years, Fiske has primarily been a rotational player due to some of his limitations in the run game. He played 59 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie and 48 percent last year.

Donald hasn’t been a bad run defender throughout his career, but it certainly hasn’t been his strength. Two years out of the game, much of Donald’s value will come as a pass rusher, which is where Fiske also excels. Still, Donald arguably provides more in that area.

While injuries played a role, Fiske only had three sacks last year compared to his 8.5 as a rookie. Fiske’s pressure total and win rate remained consistent as he recorded 50 pressures and a 12.1 percent win rate last year. As a rookie, he had 59 pressures with a 10.4 percent win rate.

What Donald's Role Could Look Like

As Donald potentially returns from a two-year absence, it’s unrealistic to return to the same snap count that he had in 2023 when he played 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. During the first three years of his career, Donald played 67 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, 79 percent his second year, and 76 percent his third year.

At 35 years old, it’s possible Donald takes some of Fiske’s snaps with Donald playing between 50 and 55 percent of the defensive snaps. Fiske would then potentially come in for relief of Donald to help keep him fresh, leaving him at around 30 to 35 percent of the defensive snaps. While Fiske’s role may be reduced, it wouldn’t be an indictment of the player.

Rams Could Maximize Donald's Strengths

Donald may see more early-down snaps than Fiske has over the last two years. However, Donald will likely primarily be used in passing situations as that’s where he can thrive and be elite. The Rams have early-down depth with Davis, Hamilton, and Murchison who are better against the run. Donald may not be as good a run defender as he was, but if the Rams can deploy him in a focused role, they can maximize his value on the defense. Unfortunately for Fiske, that eats into his role. A smaller role for Fiske that’s designed to maximize his pass rush ability may end up being better for the defense overall.

A Donald return may reduce Fiske’s role in the defense, but it will also allow the Rams to keep a steady rotation and keep their pass rushers fresh. It’s a problem that the Rams will certainly welcome. If Donald can still provide elite production in a more limited role than he’s used to, the Rams’ defensive line becomes extremely dangerous for opposing teams.

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