The Underrated Rams Addition Who Could Change Everything This Season

The Los Angeles Rams had no shortage of flashy additions this past offseason. They started the offseason by trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie and finished it by trading for edge rusher Myles Garrett. However, the additions of McDuffie and Garrett have overshadowed the most underrated move of the offseason when the team signed McDuffie’s teammate, Jaylen Watson, in free agency.

Throughout much of the Sean McVay era, the Rams have relied on smaller, undersized cornerbacks. Players such as Darious Williams and Cobie Durant had some success, but their lack of size was always a limitation. While Emmanuel Forbes is 6’0, his smaller frame has caused issues.

The Rams had some size with Ahkello Witherspoon at 6'3, 198 pounds, but his level dropped over the last two years as he struggled to stay healthy. Watson gives the Rams a similar size profile, but he’s also a huge upgrade over Witherspoon.

Watson Brings a Different Skill Set

Like Witherspoon, Watson is over six feet tall at 6’2 and has a larger frame at 197 pounds. He’ll give the Rams a player with legitimate size, length, and physicality on the perimeter that they have lacked. He’ll allow the Rams to play tighter at the line of scrimmage and help create that extra half-second for the pass rush. Due to the lack of physicality on the outside, the Rams have been forced to play more off coverage to protect against giving up explosive plays in the passing game.

Watson changes that equation completely. Last season, the Rams bargained that they could overcome a secondary that lacked talent with a good pass rush. The pass rush certainly raised the floor of the secondary, but it could only hide so much. When the pass rush didn’t get home, it was often a disaster.

How Watson Changes Chris Shula's Defense

Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently ranked the top cornerback duos in the NFL with Watson and McDuffie ranking fourth. “The Rams’ new cornerback duo will get plenty of opportunities to produce game-changing plays behind a disruptive front that also has edge rusher Byron Young,” said Manzano. “However, McDuffie and Watson can hold their own in case there’s a rare off day for the pass rushers.”

Watson will give Chris Shula the confidence in his cornerbacks to play more aggressively and help raise the floor of the entire secondary. While Watson and McDuffie will primarily play on opposite sides, their experience with each other also won’t hurt. Those two will understand how each other communicates, especially in situations when the Rams play McDuffie in the slot.

The Missing Piece in the Secondary

During the offseason, the Rams made it a point to fix the defense, and that started with a secondary that allowed Sam Darnold to throw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. Watson was a priority for the Rams and will play a big role in turning around the secondary.

Watson may not have been a splashy move, but it’s one that many may look back on at the end of the season and consider it the best signing the Rams made. The Rams have lacked a reliable, starting cornerback on the outside since Jalen Ramsey was traded away. Watson should provide that and give the Rams much-needed experience at cornerback.

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