Rams CB Trent McDuffie: No. 3 Player Completes Championship Defense

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 3 player, Trent McDuffie.

One of the biggest moves that the Los Angeles Rams made this offseason was trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Rams utilized one of their first-round picks to acquire a playoff-proven player who could help fix their problems in the secondary.

While McDuffie may not be a shutdown cornerback, he is certainly an upgrade over who the Rams have had over the past two seasons. McDuffie will give the Rams similar versatility that they had with Jalen Ramsey with his ability to play both on the outside and in the slot.

Why is Trent McDuffie So Important?

This offseason, the Rams made it a priority to upgrade their secondary and that started with McDuffie. Following the trade, the Rams rewarded McDuffie with a four-year, $124 million contract. For the Rams’ secondary to take that next step, it’s up to McDuffie to meet expectations. That’s not to say that he needs to be a shutdown cornerback, but he has to be someone that can consistently be relied on in the secondary.

Where McDuffie’s skill set will really be felt is with his versatility. McDuffie has the ability to play in the slot and on the outside. He can also be used to blitz the quarterback. McDuffie isn’t a one-dimensional player and that will allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to get creative with his coverages.

The Depth Behind McDuffie

McDuffie has been very healthy throughout his career, but he did miss the end of last season with a left knee injury. The Rams will need McDuffie to remain healthy because they don’t have a lot of depth behind him. They do have Emmanuel Forbes, but he doesn’t offer the same versatility as McDuffie and has been very inconsistent throughout his career. Behind Forbes, the Rams have several developmental undrafted free agents in Cam Lampkin, Alex Johnson, and others.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

The cornerback position can oftentimes be very volatile. Play at the cornerback position from year-to-year can vary significantly. It wouldn’t be out of the question for McDuffie to not play as well with the Rams. That's not to say that he won’t play well, but it’s certainly possible. The Rams have put a lot of faith in McDuffie being the answer in the secondary. They need him to play at a Pro Bowl level.

If McDuffie does not play well or misses time, it would have a significant ripple effect through the defense. Shula would not be able to call games as aggressive as he would like to. While the secondary may still be better than it was last season, the Rams would still be in a spot where the coverage is letting down the pass rush.

Why We Ranked McDuffie Here

Over the past few seasons, the Rams have struggled for talent at cornerback. They simply haven’t had a cornerback of McDuffie’s caliber since Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was the most valuable player on the defense aside from Aaron Donald because of his ability to play everywhere. McDuffie offers a similar skill set.

The Rams paid a premium for McDuffie because they believe he’s someone who they can build around on defense. They believe McDuffie can help bring the secondary and pass rush together. When it comes to the Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations, there are fewer players who will have a bigger role in that than McDuffie.