Biggest Draft Steals and Busts of the Les Snead Rams Era—What Went Right and Wrong

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for what could be one of the most important NFL Drafts for the franchise in recent memory. Following an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams hold the 13th overall pick and will look to draft an impact player to assist in a potential Super Bowl run.

Over the past few years, Rams general manager Les Snead has done a great job of identifying talent. With that said, he’s also had some pretty big misses. Let’s take a look back at some of the highs and the lows.

Les Snead's Biggest Draft Steals

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (93) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

2013: DT Aaron Donald, First Round, 13th Overall

Any draft steal list with Snead has to start with Aaron Donald. It would have been easy for Snead to pass on Donald and his smaller size, as the Rams had three first-round picks on the defensive line at the time. However, Snead selected the best player on the board, which happened to be Donald. The result was that the Rams drafted arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2015: OT Rob Havenstein, Second Round, 57th Overall

Selecting a starting-caliber tackle in the second round is the expectation. However, nobody predicted that Havenstein would be the Rams’ right tackle for the next decade. Despite the Rams’ offensive line turmoil, Havenstein remained the consistent piece.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2016: TE Tyler Higbee, Fourth Round, 110th Overall

Coming into the draft, there were some off-the-field concerns with Higbee. The tight end out of Western Kentucky was arrested on second-degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police, along with public intoxication. The Rams cleared him, and Higbee became the most productive tight end in franchise history.

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after a touchdown during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

2017: WR Cooper Kupp, Third Round, 69th Overall

Players at the FCS level typically don’t get much recognition, especially when they run a slow 40-time at the NFL Combine. That was the case for Cooper Kupp out of Eastern Washington in 2017. However, the Rams valued his play speed, and Kupp would go on to win the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2023: WR Puka Nacua, Fifth Round, 177th Overall

ll things considered, this list could include much of the 2023 class. The Rams found defensive starters Byron Young and Kobie Turner in the third round. Warren McClendon has developed into a starting right tackle in the fifth round. However, Nacua is a level above the rest as a unanimous First-Team All-Pro.

Les Snead’s Biggest Draft Busts

Aug 29, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead (24) carries the ball during the second quarter of a football game against the Indianapolis Colts at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-Imagn Images | Scott Kane-Imagn Images

2012: RB Isaiah Pead, Second Round, 50th Overall

It’s easy to see what the Rams envisioned with Isaiah Pead. He was one of the most electric do-it-all running backs in college football. Unfortunately, it never clicked in the NFL. Pead missed early offseason practices due to a late graduation. He was suspended for one game in 2013 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and then tore his ACL in 2014. In 2016, Pead lost part of his leg in a tragic car accident.

Dec 3, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2013: WR Tavon Austin, First Round, 8th Overall

Again, it’s easy to see what the Rams envisioned with Austin. He had one of the greatest highlight reels of all time, and the Rams traded up to acquire him. However, Austin’s size limited him as a receiver; therefore, he was relegated to a gadget player on offense and a punt returner.

Sep 20, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; St. Louis Rams tackle Greg Robinson (73) prepares to block against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

2014 - OT Greg Robinson, First Round, 2nd Overall

The Rams had a poor history at left tackle after Orlando Pace left in 2008. Jason Smith was drafted second overall in 2009 and didn’t work out. The Rams signed Jake Long in 2012, and injuries ruined his career. In 2014, Snead drafted the physically imposing Greg Robinson with the second overall pick. However, Robinson followed a similar path to those before him.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2021 - WR Tutu Atwell, Second Round, 57th Overall

Much like Austin, Tutu Atwell was an exciting player at Louisville, but added more as a receiver. Unfortunately, he never carved out a consistent role in the offense. What makes this pick worse is that the Rams had a need at center and passed on Creed Humphrey with the very next pick.

Jul 30, 2022; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Logan Bruss (60) during training camp at University of California Irvine. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

2022 - OL Logan Bruss, Third Round, 104th Overall

It may not be fair to call a player drafted outside of the top 100 a draft bust. However, that is the case with Logan Bruss. That season, Bruss was the Rams’ highest draft pick due to previous trades during the “F Them Picks” era. A story surfaced that a Rams scout jumped in the pool at the team’s draft house after they selected Bruss. Bruss broke his leg during the preseason of his rookie year and never worked out.