Peyton Manning Supports Rams' Week One Opponent's Quarterback
Peyton Manning, since retiring, has been an ambassador for the new crop of quarterbacks attempting to walk in his legendary footsteps.
Perhaps he understands the trials and tribulations associated with that task, having been the son of an NFL quarterback himself, but he provides a unique perspective that many can't, recently coming out in defense of the first quarterback the Rams will face this season, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.
“He went to the playoffs in his second year. He was 22. Let’s be careful saying it was 'a down year,'" Manning said. "I didn’t win a playoff game until my sixth year. He’s two for two.”
Manning's right. Regardless of how reporters, writers, analysts, and coaches try to dissect his game, the facts are the facts: Stroud is a winner.
Now, the reason why Manning didn't win a playoff game till year six is a complex issue, but it highlights a simple point. Winning solves everything, and Stroud wins.
In two years, Stroud has won back-to-back AFC South titles, and despite what was an awful ending to the regular season, Stroud and the Texans turned it on in the playoffs, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers to secure Stroud's second career playoff victory before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Now, Stroud is in a McVay-based offense with several Tom Brady Patriots era concepts thrown in which is expected to produce a hard-nosed rushing attack that should open up a complex passing system that targets all levels of the field.
Personally, I think it's in the Rams' best interest to play Stroud early. While there isn't a lot of film of Stroud operating in this offense, the Rams know enough of what it looks like, and the massive question mark for Houston is their offensive line.
The Texans' offensive line will improve once they get live game reps, so it's better to target them before they build rhythm and chemistry.
Stroud is a dark horse for NFL MVP but with a healthy Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, and a plethora of talented rookies, the Texans may be putting pieces together to go on an extrodinary run.
Week one. Rams versus Texans. Perhaps a Super Bowl LX preview.
