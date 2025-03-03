REPORT: Rams Could Fill Glaring Hole with One of NFL's Best
The Los Angeles Rams have answered their most pressing question by retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, depending on what happens in free agency, they may need a new quarterback for their defense this offseason.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released of a move one team should make in free agency. He believes the Rams should sign veteran linebacker Robert Spillane after he posted two consecutive productive seasons in two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“The Rams don’t spend money on off-ball linebackers, period. But they also didn’t use first-round draft picks. A new strategy worked very well for them in last year’s draft, so how about a new strategy when it comes to off-ball linebackers as well? Spillane is a somewhat unknown, very underrated linebacker who can play both the run and the pass,” Schatz said.
Spillane played in at least 97% of the Raiders' defensive plays each of the last two seasons. Schatz noted that Spillane has been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders and in the National Football League. Spillane would be an upgrade at the position for the Rams.
“Last season, Spillane was involved in 98.2% of Las Vegas’ defensive plays, third in the NFL behind Budda Baker and Zaire Franklin. Spillane was sixth in the NFL with 29 defeats, a stat that counts big plays, including turnovers, and was also one of the top linebackers in my coverage DVOA metric. Both Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom are free agents, so the Rams can easily bring in Spillane and play him next to last season’s rookie surprise, Omar Speights," Schatz said.
Spillane has finished top 10 in the league in tackles each of the last two seasons, including finishing third this season. The veteran linebacker never misses time and is one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL, the Rams would be wise to sign him this offseason.
The Raiders' disappointing seasons overshadowed a diamond in the rough they found in Spillane. If Les Snead and the Rams could sign Spillane, they are all but sure to be thoroughly satisfied with the results, as Spillane's last two seasons speak for themselves.
