Ravens' John Harbaugh Excited for Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens made one of the most dynamic signings of the offseason when they agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on a two-year, $9 million deal.
Henry, 30, still remains as one of the best running backs in the NFL and one of the toughest players to tackle for opposing defenses with his 6-3, 247-pound frame.
"I'm glad we're not tackling him this year," coach John Harbaugh said on his recent SiriusXM radio appearance. "Glad somebody else has to try and do that."
In four career games against the Ravens, Henry ran the ball 55 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just over five yards per carry. Henry has only averaged five or more yards per carry against six teams in the NFL, including the Ravens. He also has that mark against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.
The hope is that the combination of Henry on the ground and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson will make the Ravens offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL, and if both of them play how they have in the past, there's a chance they could very well be.
Henry and the rest of the Ravens will have a chance to build chemistry later this month with the start of OTA's.
