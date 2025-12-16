Ravens Star Given Poor Grade Despite Shutout Win

The Baltimore Ravens got the bounce-back win they desperately needed as they pitched a shutout against the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 in Week 15 action.

One performance that stood out from the rest was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had his best game in over a month. Jackson finished completing eight of 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, adding 26 rushing yards on two carries.

It was the type of game he needed to get some momentum rolling into the final three games of the season. Not everyone felt the same about his play, though.

Jackson receives low mark on his "bounce-back" game

Bleacher Report NFL writer Brent Sobleski shared his grades for every quarterback in the NFL and how they did in Week 15. Jackson only got a C after not being asked to do much in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) sacked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lamar Jackson still isn't back to his previous heights. Even so, he performed better Sunday than he has in recent weeks."

"Jackson snapped a career-long, five-game streak of completing less than 60 percent of his passes. Granted, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn't need to do too much since he attempted only 12 passes. But Jackson felt much better about his performance than he has in recent weeks."

"Baltimore won because of a strong defensive effort and effective ground game. Jackson did what he needed with a complementary performance."

This grade completely underscores what Jackson did in the game. While it is 100% true that he was not asked to do a lot, the reality is that he was docked because of the one interception he threw.

Any Ravens fans who saw that game know that Zay Flowers dropping that pass is the main reason Jackson had an interception. Without that pick, Jackson might have gotten one or two more opportunities to throw the football and would most likely have gotten at least a B at minimum.

Comparing Jackson's performance to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in their 31-0 shutout win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he only threw the ball 15 times with 12 completions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson's numbers are not that far off Hurts, but Sobleski gave Hurts an A.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but this feels a bit harsh for a guy who played much better than he has over the last month. Sure, Jackson didn't have the numbers some might want, but he got the most critical thing needed: a win.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!