Former Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Finds New Home
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is headed south, signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Beckham now joins his fifth NFL team at the age of 31.
Beckham has been on the Dolphins' radar for awhile after going to visit the team last month. Despite nothing happening during the visit, the two sides seemed destined to get a deal done, and have now finalized an agreement for 2024.
According to Rapoport, the deal is one-year worth up to $8.5 million.
Beckham's one season with the Ravens ended with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He now joins a Miami team with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and should be an instant contributor for the Mike McDaniels offense.
As for Baltimore, they're moving forward with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their starting wideouts with hopes that rookie Devontez Walker can make an impact in his first NFL season.
