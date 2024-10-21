Ravens Predicted to Claim Fifth-Straight Win
The Baltimore Ravens have won four-straight games, but they know better than to get lost in their own hype.
On Monday, the Ravens face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in a matchup between 4-2 teams. The Bucs have been an up-and-down team throughout the season, but are riding high after a 51-27 thrashing of the New Orleans Saints last week. With an offense that's rolling right now, they present a difficult test for Baltimore.
Still, it seems like most believe the Ravens will get the job done. The team's website sampled predictions from 36 analysts across six different outlets, with 29 of them predicting a Baltimore victory.
For the more than two dozen analysts that predicted Baltimore to win, the reason is very simple. The offense is simply playing too well for Tampa Bay to stop.
"The Buccaneers are playing well and will present a solid test on both sides of the ball," Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun wrote. "Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will stress the Ravens’ struggling secondary, with Baker Mayfield releasing the ball quickly to negate the Baltimore pass rush. It will again be up to the Ravens’ offense to outgun a formidable opponent. Lamar Jackson has demonstrated he will punish opponents who try to crowd the line of scrimmage with high-efficiency passing. Derrick Henry, even if he doesn’t go off early, will wear on Tampa Bay by the end. There’s no slowing this train."
On the other hand, the few that believe the Bucs will pull off the upset think they'll do just enough to squeak out the win, and the Ravens may lower their guard just a tiny bit.
"Baltimore has looked like the best of the best in recent weeks, but this feels like a trap game for the Ravens," USA Today's Jordan Mendoza wrote. "The running game may be limited, but Baker Mayfield slings it around to provide a shocking win in a nail-biter."
The Ravens and Bucs kick off from Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET, and while it isn't the only game on Monday night, it will almost certainly be the one with the most eyes on it.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!