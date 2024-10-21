Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Three Players to Watch
For the third time already this season, the Baltimore Ravens will take the field under the bright lights as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
The Ravens will look to win their fifth-straight game and keep pace in the AFC North, as well as the conference as a whole. On the other side, the Bucs are coming off a 51-27 blowout win over the New Orleans Saints and will look to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South. With two probable playoff teams facing off in front of a national audience, it should be must-see TV.
With that said, here's a few Ravens players to keep an eye on throughout Monday's game.
WR Rashod Bateman
Over the past two games, Bateman has caught eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as his ability to get separation is translating onto the stat sheet. The former first-round pick is finally healthy after an injury-riddled first three seasons, and is quietly emerging as a solid No. 2 wideout.
Against a Tampa Bay defense that ranks 29th against the pass (252.3 yards allowed per game), Bateman has another chance for a big game. He'll also see quite a bit of his old college teammate in Bucs star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., so that could serve as a bit of extra motivation.
TE Mark Andrews
After an unusually slow start to the season, Andrews finally looked more like himself last week with three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. That touchdown was a big one too, as it tied him with Todd Heap for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history with 41.
The Bucs have one of the top coverage linebackers in the league in veteran Lavonte David, who's still playing at a high level in his age-34 season. Expect Andrews to match up with him several times throughout the night, and whoever has the edge in that matchup could very well swing the game for their team.
DT Travis Jones
Jones is having a remarkable breakout performance in his third NFL season. He just earned his first sack of the season in last week's win over Washington, but he's been disruptive the entire time and creating plenty of opportunities for his teammates. It goes to show that a player doesn't need to stuff the stat sheet to make an impact.
On Monday, he'll go up against a somewhat shaky interior offensive line, especially with Bucs rookie center Graham Barton coming off an injury. If Jones can stand strong against the run and generate pressure on Baker Mayfield, or better yet, allow his teammates to get him, it should be a good night for the Ravens' defense.
