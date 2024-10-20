Former Ravens Safety Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury
After leading the AFC with seven interceptions last season, Geno Stone left the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, his first season in the Queen City may have just come to a premature end.
In the fourth quarter of the Bengals' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Stone suffered a gruesome left leg injury after colliding with teammate Vonn Bell and had an air cast placed on him. He was able to get off the cart just before reaching the locker room, but still did not put any pressure on his left leg.
Stone, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Iowa spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore, but it wasn't until last season when he truly broke out. As mentioned previously, he picked off seven passes to finish second in the league behind Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. He also allowed a passer rating of just 63.8 on the season.
The 25-year-old then parlayed his strong performance into a two-year, $15 million contract with Cincinnati this offseason. His first season with the Bengals hasn't been quite as productive as he has a 43.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 126th out of 137 safeties. That said, he was improving throughout the season and just had his first interception as a Bengal on Sunday.
Stone and his former teammates exchanged some trash talk during the Ravens' 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals on Oct. 6. The two teams will meet again in Baltimore on Nov. 7.
