Day 2 Mock Draft Gives Ravens Offensive Talent

The Baltimore Ravens addressed defense on Day 1, which could open the door for offensive prospects on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive lineman Blake Fisher (OL20) during the 2024
Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive lineman Blake Fisher (OL20) during the 2024 / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are getting their draft boards in order ahead of Friday's Day 2 selections, which begin tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

The Ravens invested in their defense on Day 1, selecting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Now, it's time for the offense to get some love.

In Sports Illustrated's Day 2 mock draft, they selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher at No. 62 in the second round and Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton at No. 93 in the third round.

Fisher, a junior who stands 6-6 and weighs 330 pounds, started his career at Notre Dame playing left tackle. However, after an injury that cut his 2021 season short, he returned the following year on the right side. Having someone with the versatility to play on either side of the line is the sign of a good prospect, and Fisher should find a home early on Day 2. There's a chance the Ravens may not be able to draft him because he may not be on the board by the time Baltimore is on the clock.

Burton, a senior who stands 6-0, got better in each of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He caught 39 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year at Alabama, a sign that he can be a deep threat at the next level. While the Ravens extended fourth-year pro Rashod Bateman shortly before the draft, receiver isn't completely off the table for Baltimore this weekend. Burton would give another dimension to the Ravens offense and could take some attention away from Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

Offensive line is the more likely of the two positions to be addressed today. There's also a decent chance that the team could double down on defense and possibly select a front seven prospect. However, when it gets deeper in the draft, teams often look more for the best player available as opposed to need, and the Ravens probably have a decent idea of a handful of prospects they are targeting.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

JEREMY BRENER