Ravens 'Ecstatic' After Round 1 Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are extremely happy after selecting Clemson's Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are in full swing after the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick.

Wiggins, 20, was someone the Ravens had their eye on throughout the draft process in an effort to improve their cornerback depth. And they believe they couldn't have gotten anyone better at the position.

"We're very, very excited to draft Nate Wiggins," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "In my opinion, the best cover corner in the draft. Highly athletic, fantastic feet, really, in our opinion, a guy that can grow into becoming a true shutdown-type corner. [We're] ecstatic that he fell to us."

Wiggins was the third cornerback drafted on Thursday night after the Philadelphia Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo with the No. 22 pick and the Detroit Lions traded up to take Alabama's Terrion Arnold at No. 24.

"We were excited," coach John Harbaugh said. "We were looking for Nate."

Harbaugh also shared that the Ravens defensive coaches were excited about the prospect of taking Wiggins before the draft, but they didn't think he would be available at No. 30. But after the offense dominated the first half of the draft with the first 14 selections on that side of the ball, any team looking to take a defender in the first round got some type of bargain deal, including the Ravens with Wiggins.

Jeremy Brener

