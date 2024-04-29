Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Praises Draft Classmate from College Battle

Baltimore Ravens rookies Nate Wiggins and Devontez Walker are teammates after playing against each other in college.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez
Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are taking some of the best the ACC had to offer and having them join forces in the Charm City.

First-round rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins only allowed one pass of 20 yards or more this past season in college, and it came from fourth-round rookie receiver Devontez Walker, whom the team took with its first selection on Saturday.

Walker took a trip down memory lane to remember the battle he had against his new teammate.

"[Nate Wiggins] was a very good player," Walker said. "Honestly, he's probably the best player I've ever went against. He was very fluid in his technique, very fast – he was one of the few guys that was hip-for-hip with me. I'm glad to be able to compete against him every day. Going against him, it was a fun game. He's a great player, and I'm looking forward to going against him every day in practice."

Walker had four catches for 70 yards in the game, but Wiggins and the Tigers pulled out a 31-20 victory in a Nov. 18 game that knocked North Carolina out of the Top 25 rankings.

But now, Walker and Wiggins no longer have to compete against each other on Sundays. Instead, they'll go head-to-head in practice in hopes of making each other — and the Ravens — better.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

