2025 NFL Draft: Ravens Day Two Grades
The Baltimore Ravens added another defensive star to their roster, taking Marshall's Mike Green in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They ended their night by taking LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones in the third round.
How did Baltimore do overall? Here is what our staff had to say about Night Two for Baltimore.
"Based on value, pure talent and potential impact in both the immediate and foreseeable future, the Ravens absolutely killed it on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. They got a top 20 and arguably even 10 talent in this year’s class when they stopped Mike Green’s freefall in the late second. Even with them bringing back all of their edge defenders from last season, he shouldn’t have a hard time carving out a role on defense as a rookie and has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler and double-digit sack artist. After developing another former career college right tackle Daniel Faalele into a Pro Bowl alternate guard last year, the Ravens might have a similar plan in mind for Emory Jones who was a three-year starter as the right side bookend at LSU. In the meantime, while Faalele heads into the final year of his rookie contract as the incumbent at right guard and with 2024 second-rounder Roger Rosengarten entrenched at right tackle, he could compete with Andrew Vorhees for the starting left guard spot at best and provide swing tackle depth at a minimum as a rookie. Grade: A+"- Josh Reed
"Obviously, the elephant in the room of two sexual assault allegations against Green make celebrating the pick a bit hard for Ravens fans. From a pure football standpoint, though, he is obviously a fantastic player and led the FBS in sacks in 2024. He will be a terrific addition to their defense off the edge and a real difference-maker right away. Jones will provide immediate depth on the offensive line as a swing tackle and could eventually be moved inside to guard. A good haul, overall, for the Ravens in Day Two. Grade: B+" - Jarrett Bailey
“From strictly an on-field perspective, the Ravens were probably among the biggest winners of Day 2. Mike Green is a monster on the edge, blending speed, power and explosiveness to fill a big need for Baltimore. Emery Jones Jr. also looks like a solid lineman who may be able to push for a starting job before long.“However, it’s hard to ignore Green’s off-field concerns. He’s faced two separate sexual assault allegations, one in high school and one at Virginia. The Ravens clearly did enough homework to feel comfortable drafting him, but it’s still an interesting PR decision given the looming Justin Tucker investigation.
“That said, there’s still enough good here to give Baltimore a strong grade for Day 2 as a whole. Grade: A-” - Jon Alfano
The first pick on Day Three will be at No. 129 overall, and we will see if they can get another steal of sorts in round four, and throughout the rest of the draft.
