Ravens Announce Malaki Starks Jersey Number
Less than 24 hours after the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisc. Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks has officially arrived in Charm City.
Starks, whom the Ravens selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, seems like a perfect pick for Baltimore. He fills a major need for the Ravens at safety, he's very versatile and he seems like he'll be a great presence in the locker room as well.
While it will obviously be a while before Starks steps foot on the field, he now knows what number he will wear once he does.
The Ravens announced on Friday afternoon that Starks will wear No. 24, the same number he wore at Georgia. In fact, that number has great significance for the newest Raven.
"When I was seven, my cousin who was like my brother, passed away when he was nine," Starks said during a 2023 press conference at Georgia. "I started playing football before him. When he started playing football, he started wearing No. 24 and I switched because I was like, 'I don't want you wearing the same number as me. I don't want you copying me.' When he passed away, I switched back to 24.
"That's why I wear No. 24. Most people just look at it as a number, but to me it's much more. I know if I take care of what I need to take care of, I know his name will forever live long. That's huge to me."
Safety Beau Brade, who made the roster as an undrafted free agent, wore No. 24 last year. However, he actually wore No. 6 during the preseason and only switched numbers after making the roster.
Other former Ravens to have worn No. 24 include Jadeveon Clowney, Marcus Peters and Dominique Foxworth.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!