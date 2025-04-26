Ravens Select LSU OT in NFL Draft
With the No. 91 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr.
Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., Jones started 36 games at right tackle at LSU. He was a Freshman All-American in 2022, as well as a second-team All-SEC selection in both 2023 and 2024.
"Three-year starting right tackle with broad shoulders and long arms," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Jones gets to lateral landmarks on reach blocks, is fluid getting into space and can erase rushers looking to flatten and corner at the edge. His consistency as a run blocker is impacted by a lack of hand-readiness and balance issues that see him on the ground too often.
"In pass protection, he struggles to gain ground quickly enough, causing him to open and race to the edge. Skilled rushers are sure to attack his pass-setting inconsistencies with success unless coaching can correct the issue. The traits and talent should make him a starter, but there might be issues that flare in the pro game, necessitating a move to guard."
While Jones is a natural tackle, the Ravens are well off there with Ronnie Stanley on the left and Roger Rosengarten on the right. Luckily, they could easily move him to guard if they so choose.
The Ravens are a bit thin along the interior after Patrick Mekari left in free agency. Andrew Vorhees, the projected starter at left guard, started just three games last season before suffering an injury and losing his job to Mekari. Daniel Faalele, the projected starter at right guard, drew the ire of the fanbase for some up-and-down play, even if he did improve later in the season. So, there's room for Jones to potentially compete for a starting role, or just simply be quality depth.
Barring an unexpected trade, the Ravens are done for Day 2. They'll be back on the clock on Day 3, with their first pick coming at No. 129 overall.
