3 Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Cowboys
It's a must-win game for the Baltimore Ravens when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Baltimore enters the matchup still searching for its first win of the season after a pair of narrow losses, including a 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Dallas is looking to bounce back after its 16-game winning streak at home in the regular season was snapped in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints 44-19.
Desperation is in the air for both teams, though, a Ravens loss could put them in a potentially insurmountable hole for their playoff hopes. Here are three things to watch in Ravens vs. Cowboys when they square off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
How does the offensive line line up?
The offensive line for the Ravens were their biggest question mark entering this season and through two weeks, it isn't difficult to figure out why.
Through two weeks, Baltimore's offensive line has allowed 20 pressures. It especially struggled against Raiders outside linebacker Maxx Crosby, who had two sacks, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss en route to earning the AFC Player of the Week. The right side of the offensive line with right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Patrick Mekari has been particularly worrisome in the first two games.
With their struggles, head coach John Harbaugh hinted there could be changes along the front-five on offensive.
"I believe our offensive line is going to play great – you have to believe that and feel that way, and I'm looking forward to it," Harbaugh said on Friday. "And you probably will see some different guys in spots, so that's just part of it."
If one had to guess, those changes would likely be rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten seeing more playing time or even starting in place of Mekari. Ben Cleveland seeing playing time in place of Faalele likely isn't out of the question either.
Regardless of how they line up, Baltimore's offensive line needs to improve, especially given how good the Cowboys pass rush is when they're firing on all cylinders, which leads us to our next point.
Can Baltimore slow down Micah Parsons?
Baltimore will quickly find out if it can improve in its pass protection with pass rush extraordinaire Micah Parsons lining up on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Parsons has been one of the league's elite outside linebackers at getting after the quarterback since entering the league in 2021. Parsons has wracked up 41.5 sacks and 94 quarterback hits in three-plus seasons en route to being a First-Team All-Pro two times and making the Second-Team All-Pro Team once.
Parsons abused the Cleveland Browns offensive line in Week 1 with one sack and five quarterback hits, though, the New Orleans Saints were able to limit him to three tackles and four pressures.
Crosby was able to wreck the game against the Ravens offense. Whether they're able to learn from that and adjust against the Cowboys may be the difference between a win or a loss.
Can the Ravens slow down the Cowboys passing attack?
The Ravens defense is still trying to find their form, and they'll have the difficult task of trying to find their footing against a Cowboys offense that has been one of the league's best passing units in recent years.
Baltimore's defense has allowed 257 passing yards, the most in the league through two weeks. Now, they'll have to slow down All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has yet to have a breakout game, as he has nine catches for 151 yards and a touchdown this season. Lamb set career highs last season with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Slowing down quarterback Dak Prescott is also of utmost importance and goes hand in hand with keeping Lamb from going off against the Ravens' secondary.
Whether it's double-teaming Lamb or bringing the pressure against a Cowboys offensive line that has allowed six sacks so far this season, the Ravens defense needs to improve and force the issue. If it can't get a couple sacks or force turnovers, they could be in for a long afternoon.
