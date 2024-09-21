Ravens Could Take Unique Offensive Approach More Often
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Baltimore Ravens' new-look offensive line has predictably been a major talking point.
Baltimore made the decision to move on from their starting left guard, right guard and right tackle this offseason, and unfortunately, the unit still looks like it's trying to find its footing. The line, particularly on the right side, has struggled through two games, and some already want to change it up. With an inexperieced group in general, though, there's unlikely to be a simple fix.
So how about just using more linemen? During Thursday's press conference, offensive coordinator Todd Monken hinted that the Ravens could opt to use six offensive linemen, or jumbo formation, more often going forward. This would potentially open the way for guard Ben Cleveland, back up tackle Josh Jones and others to get on the field more often as the extra blocker.
"Those guys are good football players," Monken told reporters. "We're just not able to get them all on the field at once."
According to Next Gen Stats via the team's site, the Ravens had at least two extra blockers on the right side on half of their third and medium/long plays (three or more yards) against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The right side was especially important as not only is it the weaker side of the offensive line, but Las Vegas edge rusher Maxx Crosby was already causing problems with two sacks and four tackles for loss. In comparison, Ronnie Stanley more than held his own on the left side.
Now, the Ravens face another one of the game's best edge rushers in Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in Week 3, and they'll have to keep him in check to win. If that means using an extra lineman, then they're happy to do so.
"Those guys are hard to handle; I mean they disrupt the game; I mean obviously," Monken said. "It's the starting point of everything you do – like it's been every week, in terms of those guys and doing everything we can within our power – within our power [and] within that – to try and neutralize those guys. At times we have, and at times we haven't."
