Ravens Have Scary Test Ahead of Them
The Baltimore Ravens face the daunting task of having to stop Micah Parsons in Week 3 when they face the Dallas Cowboys.
If the first two weeks are any indication, Baltimore (0-2) and Lamar Jackson could be in for a long day if it can't make any improvements. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the Ravens' problems on the offensive line, especially when it came to blocking Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Maxx Crosby in a 26-23 loss in Week 2 and noted how they could run into the same problems when facing Parsons.
"They're not handling people at the line of scrimmage the appropriate way," Orlovsky said on ESPN's show NFL Live. "They allowed Max Crosby to I think when AFC, AFC Defensive Player of the Week, and if they treat Micah Parsons the way that they did Max Crosby, they're going to lose this football game as well."
Crosby was named the AFC Player of the Week after he had two sacks, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss against the Ravens.
Parsons has been one of the league's most prolific pass rushers since entering the league in 2021. The Cowboys' (1-1) outside linebacker has 41.5 sacks, 52 tackles for loss and 94 quarterback hits in the first three-plus seasons of his career. Parsons' play landed him on the First-Team All-Pro team twice, Second-Team All-Pro team once and he's a three-time Pro Bowler.
Through two games, Parsons has one sack, one tackle for loss, five quarterback hits and 10 pressures.
Baltimore also struggled to block Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end George Karilaftis. Jones had a strip sack and six pressures and Karilaftis generated four pressures in the Ravens' 27-20 loss to Kansas City.
"They got to handle, and have a plan for those elite edge guys in the pass and the run game much better," Orlovsky said.
The Ravens and Cowboys square off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.
