Three Players to Watch in Ravens vs. Cowboys
Before the season, Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys looked to be a matchup of the NFL's elite. Now, it's a matchup between two teams desperately hoping to get back on track.
The Ravens are off to their first 0-2 start since 2015, and falling to 0-3 could put their playoff hopes on life support already. The Cowboys' situation isn't quite as dire, but they certainly want to get the taste of a 25-point home loss last week out of their mouths. It's a massive game for both teams, though not for the reasons many anticipated it would be.
As the road team and the one that badly needs a win, the Ravens will need some of their best players to step up on the road. So, here's three players to watch in Sunday's pivotal showdown.
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers was arguably the Ravens' best player on offense in last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. After he scored early in the second half, though, the Ravens hardly utilized him for the rest of the game. The second-year wideout didn't shy away from voicing his frustrations either, so it's a safe bet he'll play Sunday's game with a chip on his shoulder.
CB Brandon Stephens
Stephens may be arguably the best corner on the roster right now, but last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders was far from his best showing. The fourth-year pro allowed five catches on the day and particularly struggled against star wide receiver Davante Adams. The low point came on a controversial pass interference against Adams, who hauled in the game-tying one-yard touchdown on the very next play.
Of course, it's not all Stephens' fault that the Ravens rank last in passing defense through two weeks, but he's here mainly because his response will be the most interesting to watch. He'll likely match up against another star receiver in Dallas' CeeDee Lamb throughout the game, and his performance could make or break the Ravens defense.
K Justin Tucker
The greatest kicker in NFL history has looked surprisingly human as of late, as he's made just one of seven field goals from 50+ yards out since the start of last season. He's still been virtually automatic from shorter range, but it's bizarre to see him struggle at all considering how dominant he's been throughout his career.
After missing a kick over 50 yards in each of the first two games, Tucker will look to get back on track if the situation calls for it. While it may not be a big factor, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has seemingly taken over as the NFL's best kicker from deep, being on the other sideline could serve as extra motivation for Tucker.
