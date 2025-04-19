Analyst Names Ravens' Perfect NFL Draft Pick
The Baltimore Ravens have several names they could call at the podium when they are on the clock in less than a week's time for the 2025 NFL Draft, and not just in the first round.
Many believe it will be a defensive player in the first round, as well as the second. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report agrees that it should be, naming Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts as Baltimore's perfect pick.
"The Baltimore Ravens should be eyeing a versatile rookie defensive back who can fill the same spots as Washington and offer more upside," Moton writes. "Xavier Watts fits the bill. At Notre Dame, Watts saw extensive action at both safety spots and in the slot. Over the last two years, he developed into a true ball hawk, snagging 13 interceptions. Though his coverage ability stands out, the thick-framed 6'0", 203-pounder can also thump in the box. He would reinforce the Ravens' physical playing style. Watts and Kyle Hamilton didn't play together as starters at Notre Dame, but the Ravens could reunite the two as a dynamic safety duo in the pros."
Watts is one of the top safeties in this class. He had a career-high 82 tackles in 2024 with six interceptions. In 2023, he led the entire FBS in interceptions with seven.
Considering the Ravens' need for another safety opposite Kyle Hamilton, it makes sense that the Ravens would keep an eye on Watts. Not to mention the fact that Watts and Hamilton were teammates with the Fighting Irish, and the Ravens already knocked one selection of a Notre Dame safety out of the park.
Watts could be a building block that helps Baltimore improve from the struggles its pass defense had in 2024, allowing the second-most yards in the league.
While they would also need to add another cornerback, grabbing the talented Watts would be a potential steal if they get him in the second round.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!