Ravens Host Versatile Safety Prospect
While the majority of draft analysts don't think highly of this year's incoming safety class in the 2025 NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters during his annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday that their front office views it as "pretty deep" outside of the top consensus prospects.
"There's maybe four or five or six guys that will probably be third-, fourth- [or] fifth-round guys that are good players," DeCosta said. "This is a really nice pool of players to pick from. I think we definitely will look at that."
If they miss out on one of the top prospects in the early rounds like Georgia's Malaki Starks or Notre Dame's Xavier Watts, one potential target in the middle rounds could be Virginia's Jonas Sanker.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former ACC standout was one of the last reported pre-draft visitors for the Ravens during this year's cycle, so he's clearly on their radar.
Adding Sanker wouldn't address the Ravens' need for another rangy free safety option to free up two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton to return to playing a more versatile role because he is also at his best in the box playing downhill.
However, his presence would still provide the defense with more schematic diversity on passing downs in particular because he could serve as a dime linebacker in sub-packages and replaceTrenton Simpson or whoever the early-down starting weakside inside linebacker.
As a run defender, he flies around from sideline to sideline like a heat-seeking missile who isn't afraid to take on and blow up blockers on his way to making a play on the ball carrier and is a great spy option to deploy against dual-threat quarterbacks. While he has shone some single-high coverage ability at times, he is especially effective in the passing game at the intermediate level, where he can read the quarterback's eyes and break quickly on throws that are short over the middle both at the catch point or before the ball gets there in tight coverage on tight ends and big slot receivers.
Sanker was a three-year starter in college for the Cavaliers and was a First Team All-ACC selection in each of the past two seasons. He was a tackling machine, totaling 205 over his last two years, leading the team with a career-high 107 in 2023 and following it up with a team-leading 98 in 2024. He also recorded 17 pass breakups, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, a pair of sacks and two interceptions.
The value Sanker adds on special teams is another one of the best attributes he brings to the table especially when it comes to covering kicks and punts as a gunner. He is regularly one of, if not the first, player in the face of the returner to either force a fair catch or make a great open-field tackle for little to no gain.
The Ravens are looking to upgrade their special teams core and round out their safety depth chart. Drafting Sanker has the potential to address both needs, making him a prime name to watch for them on late Day 2 and early Day 3.
