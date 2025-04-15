Ravens Named Top Fit for AFC Running Back
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the top ground attacks in the NFL. Derrick Henry turned back the hands of time in 2024, rushing for over 1,900 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. The Ravens rode the ground game of Henry, as well as Lamar Jackson's strong season to the divisional round of the playoffs.
While the Ravens had one of the best running games in the league, they could do for depth behind Henry. Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports writes that Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans could be a trade target.
"Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were able to repair their backfield room after dealing with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards," Palacios writes. "With the addition of Derrick Henry, they got their guy for the long-term success of this ground game, as they’re one wide receiver away from having an explosive offense. While they’re already exploding, the Ravens could use another running back to stabilize their group.Keaton Mitchell came back into the lineup after suffering a season-ending injury, but he’s yet to make any type of noise that he’ll last a full season."
Palacios notes that while the Ravens still have Keaton Mitchell, Pierce would cost them next to nothing to add.
"While the Ravens have high hopes for Mitchell, it wouldn’t hurt to trade for Pierce since he’s still on the rookie contract," Palacios writes. "The move wouldn’t hurt their cap space, as there is nothing wrong with 'too' many running backs. Meanwhile, Justice Hill is more of a 'dump off' running back artist that is only effective in screen and play action. However, the team could use Pierce’s appearance to see how he could adjust to new scenery and if that’s really what he needs to revive his career."
Pierce had a very good year in 2022, rushing for 939 yards in 13 games. He has since transitioned into a depth role in Houston, combining for just over 700 combined in 2023 and 2024. Adding him to complement Henry and Mitchell would give the Ravens a very good trio.
