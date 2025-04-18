Ar'Darius Washington One Step Closer to Ravens Return
Ar'Darius Washington was a revelation for the Baltimore Ravens' defense last season, as once he entered the starting lineup opposite Kyle Hamilton, the unit transformed from one of the league's worst against the pass to one of the best.
Yet, he's been in limbo for weeks now.
Shortly after the start of the new league year last month, the Ravens used a right-of-first-refusal tender on Washington. Essentially, that means they offered him a one-year deal worth $3.3 million deal that still allows him to negotiate with other teams. If another team does offer him a deal, then the Ravens could match it to keep him home.
Well, now they don't have to worry about that anymore.
Friday was the deadline for other teams to give Washington an offer sheet, and the transactions wire revealed that no team did. As such, he is now one step closer to officially re-signing with the Ravens.
General manager Eric DeCosta actually took a bit of a chance by using a right-of-first-refusal tender on Washington. If he had used a second-round tender, which is similar but would've netted the Ravens a second-round pick if Washington left for another team, DeCosta could've deterred basically all outside interest in the safety. Now that Friday's deadline has passed, though, his gamble paid off.
Earlier this week, DeCosta said he was "reasonably confident" Washington would be back, and his confidence undoubtedly just grew.
Washington played just eight games over his first three seasons, but emerged as a difference-maker in 2024. He replaced Marcus Williams in the starting lineup beginning in Week 8, and as previously stated, he was instrumental in the defense's mid-season turnaround.
The Ravens still have to get a deal across the finish line, but they can rest just a bit easier now.
