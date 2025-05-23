Analyst Explains Ravens Quiet Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens haven't been the loudest team this offseason, and there are a few reasons for that.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell explains why the Ravens haven't done much this offseason, but offers hope for more activity in the next month or so.
"Every team pays lip service to the value of compensatory picks, but few teams actually invest as much in the process as the Ravens. With a steady stream of talented draftees coming through the organization, general manager Eric DeCosta has been comfortable letting players leave in free agency while using the draft and the post-June 1 market to supplement his roster. After June 1, free agent additions no longer impact the compensatory pick formula, allowing DeCosta & Co. to lock in their selections for the next draft," Barnwell wrote.
"With the Ravens currently projected to add two fifth-round picks and a seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft, it's no surprise they've been relatively quiet in free agency. The only player they've signed who affects the compensatory formula is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who received a one-year pact for $5 million. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, quarterback Cooper Rush and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom either don't make enough to hit the compensatory pick cutoff and/or were released by their previous team, which keeps them from canceling out picks."
Add in the fact the team brought in 11 draft picks into the fold and the Ravens' quiet free agency makes even more sense.
This doesn't mean the Ravens are better or worse than they were a year ago, but the team may still have some roster holes that prevents them from taking the next step. Perhaps they could find ways to fill up those rough patches in free agency once more players become available at the start of next month.
